Karlie Kloss Celebrates Marriage to Joshua Kushner with Party in Wyoming 8 Months After Wedding

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are continuing their wedding celebrations!

Eight months after tying the knot, the model, 26, and her husband, whom she wed in October 2018 in upstate New York, had a party in Wyoming as seen in photos shared on Instagram Sunday.

“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Kloss’ close friend Derek Blasberg wrote along with three photos of the couple, including one that showed them being lifted on chairs during a traditional horah dance. (Prior to getting engaged, a source previously told PEOPLE that Kloss converted to Judaism in early June.)

“Our best friends’ wedding,” Dasha Zhukova, founder of Garage magazine, captioned her photo of Kushner and Kloss, who wore an off-the-shoulder white dress that featured lace detailing.

Also in attendance were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February.

A rep for Kloss previously told PEOPLE that they would host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring.

Three months after announcing their engagement, Kloss and Kushner said their “I Do’s” during a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York with under 80 people in attendance, a rep for the Project Runway host confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018.

For her intimate nuptials, Kloss wore a custom Dior gown with an illusion-style V-neckline made of sheer lace and matching sheer lace long sleeves.

The pair have been dating since 2012. They’ve attended just a handful of red carpets together (including last year’s Met Gala) and share Instagram snaps of one another every so often.

In July 2018, Kushner, who is the younger brother to Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to President Trump and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump, proposed with a high-carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring.

Two months after their fall wedding, the newlyweds enjoyed their honeymoon in South Africa.

Then in early January, Kloss shared never-before-seen footage from her wedding day on her YouTube channel. The star compiled every single major moment of 2018 into a 9-minute clip recapping the year, which included tear-jerking moments of her wedding day and footage of her wedding dress-fittings at the Dior atelier in Paris.

“I literally, like, started crying the minute I saw it,” Kloss said in the clip filmed in the atelier. She hugged Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as she admired her lace Dior wedding gown with an illusion-style V-neckline with sheer lace long sleeves.

Another video showed Kloss posing with her sisters and mother during their glam session, kissing her father on the cheek during a photo session. Then, the video shared intimate moments of Kloss and Kushner posing for their official wedding pics.

The Kode with Klossy entrepreneur previously opened up about her newlywed bliss, revealing that she was “really grateful” for Kushner.

“I love being married,” the model told reporters during an appearance at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association. “Honestly, I just feel really happy. It’s so nice to just have a home base. I can’t explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it.”

Kloss added, “I’m sure everyone is juggling 10 things that you wouldn’t even realize. For me, like every woman, [I’m] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who’s an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are.”