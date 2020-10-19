Karlie Kloss Shares Romantic Video Dancing with Joshua Kushner for Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner exchanged vows on Oct. 18, 2018, during an intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are celebrating two years of wedded bliss.

On Sunday, the supermodel and Project Runway host marked her second anniversary with husband Kushner by sharing a romantic black-and-white video from the day of their wedding.

In the clip, Kloss, 28, and Kushner sway gently in the middle of the dance floor during their reception, participating in what seems to be their first dance to a live rendition of Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight."

"I fall more in love with you every day ❤️," Kloss wrote in her caption. "Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner."

Kushner, 35, posted his own tribute in the form of a photo featuring his wife amid a cloudy backdrop. He wrote, "Happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day 😍."

Kloss and Kushner, an investor and businessman, exchanged vows on Oct. 18, 2018, during an intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple kept the wedding small with only 80 guests, but continued the wedding celebrations the following June with a star-studded party in Wyoming that included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and close friend Derek Blasberg in attendance.

Kushner and Kloss began dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in July 2018. Kushner's older brother is Jared Kushner, husband to President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump; both Jared and Ivanka are senior White House aides.

Kloss has been clear about her political views despite her ties to Trump, 74, and his family. Last month, the Kode with Klossy founder appeared at a Joe Biden campaign event focused on young people and STEAM, an expanded approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, art and math.

On Monday afternoon, Kloss is hosting a grassroots event for the Democratic candidate for Governor of Missouri, Nicole Galloway, alongside fellow Missouri natives, Bravo's Andy Cohen and Blasberg.

"It’s never been more important to flip states Blue — including my home state of Missouri," Kloss wrote on Instagram. "@gallowayforgovernor is neck-and-neck with the GOP, and just about anything could tip the scales... so join me, @bravoandy and @derekblasberg in conversation with Nicole on Monday. Let’s elect our first EVER female governor of MO 💙."

In 2019 Kloss told British Vogue that the scrutiny over the differences in her politics and family has been "hard," explaining, "I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

Kushner said something similar to Forbes in 2017: "It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values." Still, he said then, "It's important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions."

In a podcast interview earlier this year, reflecting on her relationship with Kushner, Kloss said she "really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it. You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that."