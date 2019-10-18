Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary by Sharing New Romantic Photos

Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner are celebrating 365 days of married life!

The supermodel and Kusher, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, rang in one year of wedded bliss on Friday by sharing new romantic pictures with fans on Instagram.

“10.18.18 😍,” Kushner wrote alongside a photo taken of the back of Kloss, showing off her custom Dior wedding gown and trailing veil. Kloss matched her husband’s adorable post with a photo of the two exchanging a sweet kiss on their wedding day captioned, “365 ❤️.”

A slew of celebrities commented on Kloss’s post including Gwyneth Paltrow who wrote, “Cuties😍.” Models Karen Elson and Shalom Harlow both wished her a happy anniversary. While Dior, the brand that created her custom wedding dress, also posted a sweet comment.

“Happy first wedding anniversary, Karlie! From prom day to wedding day, the house of Dior has been honored to be part of the milestone moments of your life. You were such a radiant bride in #DiorCouture,” the brand wrote.

On Thursday, Kloss posted a never-before-seen video of the making of her Dior wedding dress to her Youtube channel. “364 days later, the making of my beautiful wedding dress youtube.com/klossy,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 8-minute video shows the month-long process of creating Kloss’ custom gown with Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, from the initial sketches, to her first fitting in Paris, to getting the finished piece just days before the ceremony.

The dress, which took over 700 hours to create, was inspired by “gorgeous lace and flowers and a really classic silhouette,” Kloss describes. “I love the idea of this big, beautiful old fashion veil and this bodice with a gorgeous delicate lace. Then sleeves to a three-quarter length. Really elegant, just classic and modern.”

While in the Dior Atelier for her fitting, Kloss was surrounded by photos of herself and Kushner.

“I feel like this is a dream, like I’m going to wake up,” she says to Chiuri before seeing her dress for the first time. “Pinch me.”

When she lays eyes on her lace V-neck gown, she tearfully says, “I’m going to cry. I don’t believe it. I feel like Cinderella right now. I’m going to be saying that for the next three weeks.”

Kloss also describes her billowy lace train as “way beyond anything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

Her mother, who joined her in Paris for the first fitting had an emotional reaction as well. “It took my breath away,” Kloss’s mother Tracy explains. “I’m so surprised and I absolutely love everything about it. It fits Karlie so well.”

Kloss also showed a close-up view of the Dior ballet flats she wore on her wedding day and the pillow designed to hold their wedding rings, which was made from the same lace as her dress.

Kloss and Kushner exchanged vows on Oct. 18, 2018 during an intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE.

The couple kept the wedding small with only 80 guests, but continued the wedding celebrations in June with a star-studded party in Wyoming, that included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and close friend Derek Blasberg in attendance.

Kloss and Kushner began dating in 2012 and announced their engagement in July 2018. Kushner is the younger brother to Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Trump and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump.