Karlie Kloss Goes Brunette 'After a Decade' of Being Blonde: 'Over to the Dark Side'

Karlie Kloss is introducing a whole new look for 2022!

The supermodel's golden blonde hair has become a signature part of her aesthetic — but now that the "expensive brunette" hue has become the hottest hair color around, Kloss, 29, decided to try something totally different.

Kloss stepped out in the streets of New York City sporting a soft brunette color that has both her friends and fans freaking out. "After a decade of being a blonde, i finally crossed over to the dark side," the star captioned her Instagram post.

Kloss' celebrity friends couldn't believe their eyes. "Wait what?????" said Serena Williams. Katy Perry wrote, "OMG ITS YOU."

"Welcome 🔥," said Rachel Brosnahan. Added Sailor Brinkley Cook, "Gorgeoussssss."

Although Kloss hasn't dived into dark hair in quite some time, as a model, she has experimented with different cuts over the years. Most notably: the time she agreed to chop her strands for a Vogue photoshoot.

"I got a call from Vogue. Not only did they want me to do this photo. Anna [Wintour] wanted me to cut my hair," Kloss remembers in a YouTube video. "I was told I was going to show up at the shoot and they were going to cut my hair. I thought, 'Okay. What the heck? It's a free haircut.'"

Then, came the moment they took the now-iconic shot. "[Hairstylist] Garren is holding my hair up. They did a haircut on set. I cried when I cut my hair. Not that Garren would do anything wrong, [but] as a model cutting your hair is really changing a part of your identity," she said.