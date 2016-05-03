The three looks were all designed by Brandon Maxwell

Karlie Kloss Gets Her Met Gala Afterparty Dress Cut on Her Body — See Her 3 Different Brandon Maxwell Looks of the Night

Karlie Kloss performed a stylish hat trick at the Met Gala. And it was overall stunning.

The 23-year-old supermodel slayed the fashion prom’s red carpet in three Brandon Maxwell creations. Yes, Lady Gaga‘s BFF and this year’s CFDA Swarovski Award for Womenswear nominee created all three of Kloss’ custom looks for one night.

Kloss kicked off the event by wearing a white gown that covered her shoulders and cinched at her waist. But wait! Turns out her first look was more of a chic coat because moments later Kloss appeared on the red carpet wearing a totally sexier silhouette.

Still in the same color white, her second look featured a choker neckline combined with plunging cutouts along the sides and cleavage area. Her slicked back updo was a perfect neutral hairstyle for her triple transformations.

Following the star-studded soiree that included performances by the Weeknd, it was time for the afterparty. Kloss documented the post-Met Gala fun on Snapchat, explaining to fans that a stain on her fitted column skirt resulted in Maxwell taking a pair of scissors and cutting it into a mini dress!

“Soooo… instead of changing into a #MetGala Afterparty dress, @BrandonMaxwell cut my gown into mini,” the NYU student captioned a video posted on Instagram. “We’re drinking and we’re cutting,” Maxwell said in the clip with Kloss responding, “This is a bad idea.”

While Maxwell is the mastermind behind the three designs, credit goes to Kloss’ stylist Karla Welch for organizing this collaboration. “Brandon’s interesting because he cuts on the body,” Welch explained to

Vanity Fair

about her client’s dress. “Karlie went in, and he put it on the body, and he literally just took the scissors to it,” she continued, also adding that the group actually planned out their concepts via Skype and Facetime, very fittingly to this year’s Met Gala theme: fashion in an age of technology.

Welch also successfully styled Lorde (in Valentino), Olivia Wilde (in Michael Kors) and Michelle Monaghan (in Rosie Assoulin) for the evening.