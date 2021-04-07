A source close to the new mom and entrepreneur tells PEOPLE she has "a lot on her plate" but "can't wait" to be a part of the new season as a guest

Karlie Kloss Is 'Excited to Still Be Involved' in Project Runway as She Steps Back as Full-Time Host

Project Runway is set to return for season 19, with a slight change to the judging panel.

On Wednesday, Bravo announced in a press release that mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will returning to the Emmy-winning competition series, while host Karlie Kloss is set to make guest appearances this year.

Production for the upcoming season will begin this spring in New York City, according to the release.

"She's also got some incredible things cooking on the business and philanthropic fronts that she's really passionate about and pouring a lot of her time into right now," the source adds. "I know she can't wait for the season and is excited to still be involved. She loves Christian, Elaine, Nina and Brandon so much."

The hit reality competition show shook things up in 2018, when longtime stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that they would not be returning for season 17. Kloss was named the show's new host and Christian Siriano took over Gunn's role as mentor.

The show, which aired on Bravo from 2004-08 before switching to Lifetime, returned to its original broadcaster in 2018.

Just before welcoming her first child, which Kushner announced on March 14, Kloss was hard at work organizing her annual Kode with Klossy summer camps. Earlier in March, it was announced that the coding camps would follow the same virtual format as the previous year — and expand the number of scholars from 2,000 to 3,000.

Kode with Klossy is a free two-week learning experience dedicated to teaching young women and nonbinary individuals ages 13-18 the process of building a website, mobile app or data visualization.

In addition to reaching more students than ever, Kode with Klossy is focused on reducing barriers to technology education and making this year's camp more diverse and accessible than ever.