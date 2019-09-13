Watch Karlie Kloss Play a 'Beauty Boss' in New Estée Lauder Campaign: 'Real Power Lies in Self Confidence'

Karlie Kloss has built her brand around empowering women. The supermodel took over the tech world with her Kode with Klossy coding camps for young girls, she’s the host of Bravo’s Project Runway, and, oh yeah, models in numerous high-fashion and beauty campaigns. So when it came time to star as the “beauty boss” in a new Estée Lauder campaign, she was a total natural.

Estée Lauder’s latest campaign is for its Pure Color Envy lip collection, Rebellious Rose, which now comes in new Kissable Lip Shine and Paint-On Liquid LipColor formulas.

Image zoom Courtesy Estée Lauder

In the video, Kloss sends the Estée Lauder employees scrambling as she makes her way from the car to the office to unveil the new billboards for the Pure Color Envy Lip collection. (Think when Miranda Priestly enters the office in The Devil Wears Prada.)

She strides through the office (literally, with her supermodel strut) as the rest of the team follows behind her to get ready for the billboard to display the advertisements throughout the city.

Image zoom Courtesy Estée Lauder

“The campaign is centered around the idea that you don’t have to be one thing – you can be, do and create anything,” Kloss tells PEOPLE exclusively about the ad’s slogan, Rebellious Rose: part rebel, part rose. “All of the women I look up to and am inspired by embody this idea. Women like Mrs. Estée Lauder, my mom and my sisters, and our scholars at my coding nonprofit Kode with Klossy have shown me that you can forge a path that’s completely unique to you based on the things you’re passionate about.”

The message is all about being feminine and powerful, and when asked how she balances both sides of herself she doesn’t consider them as being mutually exclusive. “They go hand-in-hand and are often stronger together,” she explains. “Real power lies in self-confidence and that comes from embracing all of the qualities and aspects of yourself that make you who you are.”

Image zoom Courtesy Estée Lauder

Rebellious Rose, a universally-flattering pink hue, is the brand’s number one lipstick shade worldwide and now comes in every kind of formula to match any occasion. Kloss’s favorite is the Pure Color Envy Kissable Lip Shine formula. “It has such a lightweight, comfortable texture without any of the stickiness you sometimes get from other glosses,” she says. “I also love that it’s buildable, so you can wear it on the sheer side, or build it up for a bolder look.”

Image zoom Courtesy Estée Lauder

While that’s her everyday go-to, she says the Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick is perfect for a night out. “It is super pigmented which is perfect for when you want to make a statement.” And the Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor is “especially great for an event, as it’s lightweight and doesn’t budge for hours.”

When asked if she’s a lipstick hoarder type of gal, she says she usually sticks with carrying one or two tubes at one time. “I keep a small but mighty collection! I’ll carry a neutral shade and then something bolder, like a red, just in case I need to revamp my look at the last minute.”

Image zoom Courtesy Estée Lauder

And you can guarantee that the Pure Color Envy Lip collection is always one of the tubes she has in her haul.

“Having a beauty contract has been at the top of my bucket list since the early days of my career, and it’s a dream come true to work with a brand I admire as much as Estée Lauder,” she says about this opportunity. “Beyond having best-in-class products, I am always inspired by what this company stands for. The history of the brand, the entrepreneurship of Estée herself, and the scientific research that goes into each product are just a few of the things that make me proud to work with Estée Lauder.”