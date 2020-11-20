Karlie Kloss Enlists Kode with Klossy Alumni to Model Her New Adidas Collection

Two former Kode with Klossy scholars — Alexis Williams and Elysha Ang — model alongside the star in her new Adidas activewear campaign

Karlie Kloss tapped two superstars from her Kode with Klossy program to join her in the campaign for her brand new Adidas activewear collection.

For her first design collaboration with the brand, Kloss stepped on set with two change-makers from her Kode with Klossy community — Alexis Williams and Elysha Ang. Both participated in Kode with Klossy, a nonprofit organization founded by Kloss that helps young women develop confidence and embrace their passion for computer science through free coding camps.

In the shoot, photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis and inspired by women making strides in the world today, the models all don the bright orange pieces in Kloss' new collection, available Dec. 1.

Inspired by Kloss' passion for running, the line features elevated activewear that were made sustainably using Primeblue (a recycled material created in part with up-cycled plastic waste) and Primegreen (another form of recycled material).

"Staying active is such an integral part of my physical and mental health, and I’ve learned so much about teamwork and community from participating in sports throughout my life," Kloss said in a press release. "To design a collection with Adidas is truly a dream come true. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of women to use sport to fuel their passions and achieve their ambitions.”

Kloss worked closely alongside Adidas' VP of Design, Josephine Aberg, to create pieces that reflect her personal aesthetic but also kept the "next-generation in mind through Karlie's unique fashion lens," Aberg said.

Said Kloss: “Creating this collection alongside the legendary Jo Aberg has been an incredible experience. Together, we designed with a clear three-part goal: to make something versatile, accessible and inspiring for the next generation."

"Sustainability was also key to our process," Kloss continued. "Jo and I incorporated Adidas’ cutting-edge recycled materials to reflect both the brand’s dedication to innovation as well as our young athletes’ commitment to a more sustainable future."

As part of the launch, Adidas will partner with digital fashion house The Fabricant's creators so they can design a 3D interpretation of Kloss' favorite piece in the collection: the IND.RDY Parka. The top designs will be sold with all the proceeds supporting new events and programming for Kode with Klossy’s alumni community of over 5,000+ scholars.

Kloss launched Kode with Klossy back in 2015 as a way to empower and inspire young women to become more involved in the tech field.

Throughout the year, the nonprofit hosts learning experiences, including the well known Summer Camp, to help girls pursue their passion.