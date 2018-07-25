Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Huge Engagement Ring from Fiancé Josh Kushner

That’s a lot of bling!

Karlie Kloss showed off her massive engagement ring from her venture capitalist fiancé Josh Kushner hours after the news broke that he “proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York.”

In a video posted to her Instagram Story Tuesday, the 25-year-old model flashed the gorgeous ring while getting her hair and makeup done for a photo shoot in Beijing.

“My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor make up artist is gonna kill me,” Kloss wrote over the clip.

The model’s ring appeared to be a high-carat cushion cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting with a diamond pavé band.

Kloss confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a selfie of her and Josh captioned, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Kloss and Kushner, who’s the younger brother to Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to President Trump, have been dating since 2012, and have managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life… Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’ There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life… I’ve got nothing to hide, though!” Kloss previously explained during an interview with Porter.

Kloss and Kushner have yet to reveal a wedding date, but recently got back from a romantic vacation to Italy where they celebrated their future nuptials.

“They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.