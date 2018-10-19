All About Karlie Kloss' Custom Dior Wedding Gown

Karlie Kloss got married in Dior!

The 26-year-old model married boyfriend Joshua Kushner on Thursday in an intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, a rep for Kloss confirmed to PEOPLE. In true supermodel style, Kloss went high-fashion for her big day, choosing a custom Dior design.

The bride wore a lace wedding gown with an illusion-style V-neckline made of sheer lace and matching sheer lace long sleeves. A long cathedral-style veil flowed atop the rest of her voluminous gown that featured a full skirt and billowy train.

Kloss’s sister, Kristine Kloss, posted a behind-the-scenes image of the gown on Instagram, which showed the detailing of the lace, the V-neckline and a delicate silk bow at the waist.

The bride kept her beauty look minimal with natural makeup and a soft pink lip, and swept her hair into a side-parted low chignon. She accessorized with diamond studs and her high-carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring.

Kloss could have chosen any high-fashion designer for her bridal look, as she’s worked with every major fashion house throughout her 12-year career span. But she went with the French design house, Dior, a label she’s worked with for many years. The gown was designed by the label’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first female creative director for the label in its entire history.

Kloss had modeled in numerous ad campaigns for the brand and walked many Dior runways, the last being in the Fall/Winter 2012-2013 ready-to-wear show in March 2012. As her fame grew, she’s become more of a front row mainstay than a runway walker.

In June, she stopped by the brand’s Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018-2019 show in Paris, where she snapped pics with Kate Bosworth (below).

The last time she was spotted in Dior was on September 27, in Paris in 2018, below, though it is unconfirmed whether or not that was for a bridal dress fitting.

In addition to deals with Dior, Kloss is also the face of brands including Swarovski, Adidas, Estée Lauder, Express and Carolina Herrera. She founded Kode with Klossy and was named the new host of Project Runway.

Kloss has been dating Kushner, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, since 2012. Kushner is the younger brother to Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to President Trump and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump.

Kloss and Kushner are notorious for keeping a low profile. They’ve attended just a handful of red carpets together and share Instagram snaps of one another every so often.

Prior to their engagement, a source told PEOPLE that Kloss converted to Judaism in early June (a step Trump also took before her engagement to the elder Kushner brother). “She’s never been one to make decisions lightly,” the source says. “She spends a lot of time reflecting and learning.”

The couple kept their wedding small with 80 people in attendance, but plan to host a larger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring.

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE.