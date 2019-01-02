Karlie Kloss has had one whirlwind of a year in 2018. In addition to landing numerous magazine covers and campaigns, she made huge strides with her philanthropy efforts and filmed the new reboot of Project Runway, and her personal life was just as monumental as her professional one. She tied the knot to Joshua Kushner in October and just shared never-before-seen footage from her big day in a new YouTube video.

The supermodel compiled every single major moment of 2018 into a 9-minute clip recapping the year, which included tear-jerking moments of her wedding day and footage of her wedding dress-fittings at the Dior atelier in Paris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I literally, like, started crying the minute I saw it,” Kloss said in the clip filmed in the atelier. She hugged Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as she admired her lace Dior wedding gown with an illusion-style V-neckline with sheer lace long sleeves.

Then after a speeding through a few more moments of the year, the video came to a hard stop when she got to her wedding date. The video came to a pause with a notice that read “We Interrupt This Program” which launched into an intimate look at the moment Kushner and Kloss saw each other on their wedding day.

The video showed her posing with her sisters and mother during their glam session, kissing her father on the cheek during a photo session. Then, the video shared intimate moments of Kloss and Kushner posing for their official wedding pics.

Kushner looked extastic catching a glimpse of Kloss in her wedding gown. Then Kloss shed a tear embracing Kushner saying, “I’m so happy!” Hilariously adding, “Thank you for coming.”

RELATED: See All of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s Romantic Wedding Photos

The couple wed on Oct. 18, in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York, with under 80 people in attendance.

Heather Hazzan

“The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE.

The two plan on hosting a bigger celebration for friends and loved ones in the spring.

RELATED: Joshua Kushner Shares Previously Unseen Wedding Photo of Karlie Kloss: ‘I Married My Best Friend’

After going on a brief “minimoon” after the ceremony, the couple celebrated their honeymoon over the holidays with a safari trip in South Africa.

Kushner is the younger brother to Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to President Trump and brother-in-law to Ivanka Trump.

Karlie Kloss/Twitter

After six years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in July. Kushner popped the question with a high-carat cushion cut diamond in a platinum solitaire setting with a diamond pavé band, which Kloss showed off in social media pics.