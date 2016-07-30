Girls Just Wanna Be Blonde: See Karlie Kloss and Kristin Cavallari's Hair Color Updates

Karlie Kloss is living life as a super-blonde supermodel. The 23-year-old catwalker debuted her brand new, ultra-blonde hue on Instagram with the caption: “I’m already having more fun ???.”

While Kloss has always been a blonde, this bright new shade puts her one salon session closer to full-on platinum territory. And she totally pulls it off. (Then again, she looks good with a bowl cut, so we’re not surprised.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kloss isn’t the only star with the bleach blonde bug. Kristin Cavallari also updated her color.

The former reality TV star stopped by Nine One Zero Salon in West Hollywood, where celebrity stylist Riawna Capri chopped a few light layers into her length for added texture, while colorist Justin Anderson lightened up the star’s subtle blonde shade with bright, almost-white highlights for a fresh, summer take on her hue.

Lots of celebs have been experimenting with platinum hues this summer, but most dye jobs are short-lived. Emma Stone, Rooney Mara and even Taylor Swift (for a short stint) were all “five-minute platinum blondes.” Kristen Stewart‘s bleached hair color, however, is still going strong, giving us another reason to consider the bright shade during our next salon visit.