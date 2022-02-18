Karlie Kloss Is the Latest Supermodel to Bring Back This Preppy Shoe Trend

While sneakers and booties are classic footwear options with denim, loafers can instantly elevate any old pair of jeans. Not only do the sleek shoes ooze sophistication, but they're super comfortable, too. Plus, stylish celebrities are shutting down the fashion myth that loafers should only be reserved for scholastic types who spend time in libraries: Fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner has been wearing the comfy shoes on repeat recently and even cool girl Zoe Kravitz has been known to rock black loafers on occasion.