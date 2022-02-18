Karlie Kloss Is the Latest Supermodel to Bring Back This Preppy Shoe Trend
Every fashionable celebrity has their trademark look: Oprah loves jumpsuits, Kate Middleton wears polished pea coats consistently, and Jennifer Lopez often opts for sweatsuits and hoop earrings. As for Karlie Kloss, black loafers are her style staple, and nine times out of 10, she'll pair them with denim.
Case in point: On February 12, the supermodel was spotted leaving the Brandon Maxwell fashion show wearing glossy black loafers and blue jeans. Although she wore an extravagant feathered coat and floral ball gown on the runway, Kloss kept her post-show outfit casual. She expertly incorporated preppy pieces, including a blue blazer, with casual basics like a white tank top, to build a look that was both polished and relaxed.
Her tops and outerwear often change, but the bottom half of Kloss' outfit is a combo we've seen her wear on countless occasions. Jeans and loafers are the supermodel's bread and butter, regardless if she wears them with sweaters, blouses, or even sweatshirts. And it's time you took a page out of her book.
While sneakers and booties are classic footwear options with denim, loafers can instantly elevate any old pair of jeans. Not only do the sleek shoes ooze sophistication, but they're super comfortable, too. Plus, stylish celebrities are shutting down the fashion myth that loafers should only be reserved for scholastic types who spend time in libraries: Fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner has been wearing the comfy shoes on repeat recently and even cool girl Zoe Kravitz has been known to rock black loafers on occasion.
Supermodel-approved pieces can be pricey, but diving into this trend doesn't have to be. Below, shop five pairs of black loafers similar to Kloss' most recent pair for under $200. The best part? Prices start at just $40.
Buy It! Nordstrom Rack Jane Patent Chain Loafer, $39.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Billini Ryker Pointed Toe Loafer, $65; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer, $158; madewell.com
Buy It! Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer Flat, $78.99–$190.35; amazon.com
Buy It! Eastland Classic II Penny Loafer, $52–$216.04; amazon.com
- Karlie Kloss Is the Latest Supermodel to Bring Back This Preppy Shoe Trend
- Amazon's Outlet Has Thousands of Early Presidents Day Deals, and Prices Start at $5
- Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Believe' How Much These Storage Bags Hold — and They're 43% Off at Amazon
- Even Self-Proclaimed Blanket Snobs Call This the 'Best Blanket' Ever — and It's Under $16 Right Now