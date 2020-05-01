Karlie Kloss Announces Free, Virtual Coding Camp During Coronavirus Lockdown

"That means you can learn to code with us, for free, this summer from virtually anywhere," the Kode With Klossy founder said

Karlie Kloss has good news for those hoping to attend her annual Kode With Klossy summer camp.

With events across the country being put on pause due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the supermodel and Project Runway host, 27, is making sure her summer camp experience will go on. Kloss revealed the news that she will take her summer event online, letting campers join her classroom from anywhere with its first-ever virtual camp.

"That means you can learn to code with us, for free, this summer from virtually anywhere," Kloss, 27, said in a video announcement posted on Thursday. "You heard me. Now’s the chance to get in on the fun. Don’t miss it!"

The camp, aimed at women ages 13 to 18, teaches the fundamentals of programming and web development.

Applications for the virtual coding camp are open for the next 10 days, Kloss said, and can be filled out on the organization's website.

Kloss launched Kode With Klossy back in 2015 as a way to empower and inspire young women to become more involved in the tech field.

Throughout the year, the nonprofit hosts learning experiences to help girls pursue their passion.

"When the organization started, I never imagined that it would evolve into the program it is today," Kloss told PEOPLE last March. "Thanks to our team and the support of our partners, like WeWork and the Turing School, we’ve been able to grow and scale our impact over the past five years. I am so proud of each and every scholar in our Kode With Klossy community."

While Kloss stays busy juggling her fashion, modeling and TV work, she stressed that Kode With Klossy "is my passion project."

"I take on as much of a hands-on role in the organization as I can," Kloss said. "Along with the Kode With Klossy team, I read and review scholar applications. ... During the review process, we look for young women who are passionate about wanting to learn computer science, and who demonstrate values that are core to Kode With Klossy like creativity, curiosity and community-mindedness."

She went on to gush about her camp-goers' success stories.

"Hearing about the accomplishments of our scholars always makes me feel like a proud big sister," Kloss explained. "Our scholars have gone on to do some pretty incredible things, like start coding clubs in their own communities, build applications designed to help chronically ill teens feel less alone and attend top colleges to study computer science."

"What’s really special about many of these success stories is that our scholars have accomplished these things together," she added. "Even after camp is over, they support each other’s pursuits in tech in every way — from teaming up to enter hackathons to creating group chats where they stay in touch about coding and their various side projects."

Kloss continued: "I could not be more proud of the community that has grown out of Kode With Klossy and am so excited to continue expanding this network of talented women. I have no doubt you’ll be hearing more from them as they go on to accomplish amazing things in the world of tech."

