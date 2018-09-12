Karlie Kloss Addresses Her Connection to the Trump White House: I Have 'My Own Moral Compass'

Karlie Kloss doesn’t have to be accepting of the Trumps just because she’s marrying a Kushner.

The notoriously private supermodel, 26, spoke subtly about her relationship with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and the White House in an interview with Vogue published on Tuesday. Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner, the younger brother of the White House senior adviser, who’s married to the president’s daughter. After Kloss announced the news on social media, Trump, 36, commented, calling Kloss her “sister.”

“At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass—forget what the public says, forget social media,” Kloss told the magazine. “I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications. It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.”

The Kode with Klossy founder also talked more explicitly about her and her fiancé’s political views: “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for.” She added, “We’ve really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”

After dating for six years, Kloss and Kushner got engaged earlier this summer during a romantic weekend in Upstate New York, a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together,” the source said.

Kloss also confirmed on Instagram, posting a sunset selfie of her new fiancé. “I love you more than I have words to express,” she wrote. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”