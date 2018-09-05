Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Puma is joining forces with a fashion giant for its latest collab: Karl Lagerfeld.

The Chanel and Fendi creative director, 84, teamed up with the brand to create a 13-piece basics capsule collection in honor of the 50th anniversary of Puma’s original Suede sneaker. Launching Oct. 19 and featuring pieces for both men and women, the pieces range from a cropped tee and jumpsuit to sweatpants and hoodies.

Puma

Puma

Lagerfeld also created two unisex Suede sneakers for the collection, inspired by his own personal style aesthetic.

Puma

In other exciting fashion news, NYDJ partnered with five inspiring women — model Maye Musk, 70, TV personality Catt Sadler, 44, model Denise Bidot, 32, actress June Diane Raphael, 38, and model Gelila Bekele, 32 — all from different backgrounds, shapes and sizes to celebrate the brand’s 15 years of inclusion.

Danielle Levitt

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“For this campaign, we are thrilled to partner with five incredible women: mothers who represent our brand’s mission in their life and work – paving new paths, opening doors, bending barriers and shattering ceilings,” NYDJ President and CEO Lisa Collier said in a release. “We’ve been changing the denim industry for 15 years, and we’re so excited to have Maye, Catt, Denise, June and Gelila – women who are continuing to change the world – in our campaign.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Shop the Looks of PEOPLE’s Best Dressed List in Our Exclusive Orchard Mile Boutique

And Jennifer Lawrence, 28, also just landed yet another a new gig. The star, who signed on with Dior in 2012 as a brand ambassador, is the new face of the brand’s new fragrance, Joy By Dior.

Lawrence stars in the campaign film for the scent (available now at Sephora), which features the actress swimming in a pool in a gorgeous gown, sunbathing and taking a seductive bite out of a peach.

Calvin Klein tapped actresses Saoirse Ronan, 24, and Lupita Nyong’o, 35, to star in the worldwide campaign for the brand’s first fragrance developed under new Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons, Calvin Klein Woman.

The woody floral fragrance includes notes of fresh eucalyptus acorns, orange flower petals and Alaskan cedarwood for a feminine, fresh and sensual aroma.

Finally, Louis Vuitton brand ambassador Emma Stone, 29, continues her partnership with the label for the launch of its ninth perfume coming Sept. 13: Attrape-Rêves.

Craig McDean

In the brand’s first short film to promote the fragrance, director Sam Mendes captures different moments in a woman’s life that reflect Louis Vuitton’s values.

Chairman and CEO Michael Burke said in a release, “I am proud to unveil our first fragrance short film starring the incredibly talented Emma Stone. This marks another milestone to the success of our fragrance collection.”