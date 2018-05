Karl Lagerfeld is an icon in the fashion industry, best known for his work as the creative director at both Chanel and Fendi. But now the designer’s dipping his toes into a new field: beauty!

Lagerfeld’s debut makeup line with ModelCo, now available at Nordstrom and ModelCo, includes over 50 products designed to translate his unique aesthetic into cosmetics. By combining adorable (and innovative!) packaging with high-quality formulas, Lagerfeld’s limited-edition line is one not to be missed. Scroll through to check out the best offerings in the collection!