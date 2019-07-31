'Just Married!' Zoë Kravitz's Husband Karl Glusman Wears Leather Jacket with Her Face Painted on It

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are celebrating marital bliss!

The newlyweds, married one month ago in Paris, shared their love for one another on Instagram in sweet one-month anniversary posts.

“I believe our stars were written before we met, ‘Karl + Zoë, ride or die into the sunset…'” Glusman captioned a photo of what looks to be the couple at their wedding last month. Glusman is embracing his new wife wearing a black leather jacket with Kravitz’s face painted in a heart on the back. The words “just married” also trim the bottom of the jacket.

In the comment section of his post, Glusman tagged artist Samantha Urbani as the person behind the painted bomber, writing, “@samandude made the COOLEST jackets EVER!” (Here’s to hoping Kravitz shares her jacket on Instagram next.)

Just days ago, Kravitz shared a professional photo of Glusman’s headshot with the simple caption, “husband.”

Jason Momoa, who’s married to Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet, commented on both of their photos. He left a few heart emojis on Glusman’s photo and wrote, “Sexy mother f—r” and “Pink on pink look good” on Kravitz’s.

The Big Little Lies actress married the musician at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris on June 29. His extraordinary three-story, eight-bedroom, 18th-century mansion in one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods, Lenny’s home features an immense side and back garden and was once owned by a government minister.

Guests at the couples’ wedding, many of whom attended the rehearsal dinner too, included Kravitz’s dad and mom actress Lisa Bonet, and Bonet’s husband, Momoa. Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon were also in attendance as well as director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Image zoom Karl Glusman/Instagram

Kravitz first revealed her engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone in which she said, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she explained when the reporter spotted her ring.

Kravitz and Glusman were first linked in October 2016, and celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards in September 2017.