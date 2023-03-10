Lifestyle Style Fashion Entrepreneur Karen Wazen Shares an Inside Look at Her Chaotic — and Chic! — Paris Fashion Week Entrepreneur, activist and social media megastar (she has 14+M followers and counting!) Karen Wazen was a permanent fixture at Paris Fashion Week this year. Here, the Founder & CEO of Karen Wazen Eyewear takes PEOPLE inside her getting ready process, glam front row appearances and the intimate moments that made her week unforgettable. By Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 11:46 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 14 Dior Darling @burgersandhoodies "The Peninsula Hotel felt like home and early mornings were made exciting, getting ready at the hands of the Dior glam team!" 02 of 14 Red Hot @burgersandhoodies "All ready! The glam team and I decided on a "no make-up" makeup look paired with a bold red lip and a sleek hairdo to match Dior's sober-sexy collection." 03 of 14 All in the Details @burgersandhoodies "The invitations are here. It's exciting attending the Dior show year after year. Seeing the brand reinterpret its values and vision of the strong feminine woman is truly extra special." 04 of 14 En Route @burgersandhoodies "Donning a an oversize bold red blazer for a show-stopping runway show." 05 of 14 Lunch with Luch @burgersandhoodies "The calm after the storm: lunch with Luch — a burger for him and a salad for me!" 06 of 14 Racing Around Town @burgersandhoodies "Juggling fittings, shoots and fashion week's luncheons wearing head-to-toe in leather including a Y2K inspired, neon green bomber jacket paired with a Loewe shoulder bag and relaxed hair." 07 of 14 Isabel Marant Moment @burgersandhoodies "Amid all fashion glory, it's always exciting to connect with influential figures and inspiring individuals shaping the industry! Here I am behind the scenes of the Isabel Marant show, in an all-denim look, with Ashley Graham." 08 of 14 Midnight in Paris @burgersandhoodies "The calm before the storm: enjoying a laid-back night in a super- comfy bomber jacket by the Frankie Shop, a pair of matching black pants and an au-naturel face." 09 of 14 Fit Check @burgersandhoodies "Back to the Future for the Coperni show in oversize cargo jeans, a skin-fit red running top, By Karen Wazen sunnies, a Coperni bag and a ponytail braid for an intense Barbie-Core look!" 10 of 14 Neon, Neon @burgersandhoodies "A quick pit-stop and a behind the scenes snap around Place du Trocadero in my all-Cyber inspired look." 11 of 14 City of Light (and Love!) @burgersandhoodies "Taking the time to enjoy little moments in between shows with Luch, who is always so present and supportive (and rocking his By Karen Wazen shades!). 12 of 14 Eiffel Tower Time @burgersandhoodies "On the road — soaking up the Parisian sun and fueling on energy before the next round of Fashion Week extravaganza!" 13 of 14 Monogram Mania @burgersandhoodies "A quick selfie before heading out to the Elie Saab show in my bold monogrammed look." 14 of 14 Front Row Glow @burgersandhoodies "It is with great awe that I attend the Elie Saab show. Having always been at the forefront of the world of haute-couture, and a pioneer in the region, his shows are unrelentingly positive and emotional!"