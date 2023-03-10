Fashion Entrepreneur Karen Wazen Shares an Inside Look at Her Chaotic — and Chic! — Paris Fashion Week

01 of 14 Dior Darling @burgersandhoodies "The Peninsula Hotel felt like home and early mornings were made exciting, getting ready at the hands of the Dior glam team!"

02 of 14 Red Hot @burgersandhoodies "All ready! The glam team and I decided on a "no make-up" makeup look paired with a bold red lip and a sleek hairdo to match Dior's sober-sexy collection."

03 of 14 All in the Details @burgersandhoodies "The invitations are here. It's exciting attending the Dior show year after year. Seeing the brand reinterpret its values and vision of the strong feminine woman is truly extra special."

04 of 14 En Route @burgersandhoodies "Donning a an oversize bold red blazer for a show-stopping runway show."

05 of 14 Lunch with Luch @burgersandhoodies "The calm after the storm: lunch with Luch — a burger for him and a salad for me!"

06 of 14 Racing Around Town @burgersandhoodies "Juggling fittings, shoots and fashion week's luncheons wearing head-to-toe in leather including a Y2K inspired, neon green bomber jacket paired with a Loewe shoulder bag and relaxed hair."

07 of 14 Isabel Marant Moment @burgersandhoodies "Amid all fashion glory, it's always exciting to connect with influential figures and inspiring individuals shaping the industry! Here I am behind the scenes of the Isabel Marant show, in an all-denim look, with Ashley Graham."

08 of 14 Midnight in Paris @burgersandhoodies "The calm before the storm: enjoying a laid-back night in a super- comfy bomber jacket by the Frankie Shop, a pair of matching black pants and an au-naturel face."

09 of 14 Fit Check @burgersandhoodies "Back to the Future for the Coperni show in oversize cargo jeans, a skin-fit red running top, By Karen Wazen sunnies, a Coperni bag and a ponytail braid for an intense Barbie-Core look!"

10 of 14 Neon, Neon @burgersandhoodies "A quick pit-stop and a behind the scenes snap around Place du Trocadero in my all-Cyber inspired look."

11 of 14 City of Light (and Love!) @burgersandhoodies "Taking the time to enjoy little moments in between shows with Luch, who is always so present and supportive (and rocking his By Karen Wazen shades!).

12 of 14 Eiffel Tower Time @burgersandhoodies "On the road — soaking up the Parisian sun and fueling on energy before the next round of Fashion Week extravaganza!"

13 of 14 Monogram Mania @burgersandhoodies "A quick selfie before heading out to the Elie Saab show in my bold monogrammed look."