The couple is set to marry in the seaside town of Portofino, Italy, this weekend

Kardashian-Jenners Show Off Unique Takes on Gothic Glam for Kourtney and Travis Barker's Wedding

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images); Kourtney Kardashian is seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images); Kim Kardashian is seen out in Portofino after dinner on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images) ; Khloe Kardashian seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images

It's a gothic-glam family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners!

The megastars were spotted in Portofino, Italy, ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend, and the famous family — known to make show-stopping fashion statements whether they're out running errands or attending swanky events like the Met Gala — channeled their inner rock stars in Dolce & Gabbana while dining at Ristorante Puny ahead of the couple's upcoming nuptials.

Kourtney, 43, looked ravishing in a sexy red bodysuit with a sheer maxi-length overlay, strappy red heels, and a faux fur stole, wearing her hair in a relaxed updo with face-framing layers effortlessly falling toward her shoulders.

Also in Dolce & Gabbana, her groom Travis, 46, showed off his collection of ink in a structured tweed black jacket with nothing underneath — though he ended up buttoning it up at one point — adding slim-cut black pants, black shoes, and black sunglasses to finish off his pre-wedding getup.

The family's matriarch, Kris, looked chic in a black tea-length dress with a sheer overlay, which also featured rose detailing across the chest and a statement collar. The Kardashians star, 66, accessorized with a small structured clutch and statement earrings, adding simple strappy black heels to round out her look.

Kim, who had her children in tow but not boyfriend Pete Davidson — he's "expected to be at" Saturday Night Live in New York this weekend, a source told PEOPLE — kept her look monochromatic with a stunning soft black two-piece ensemble consisting of "pantaboots" and a long sleeve crop top with criss-cross detailing at the chest, which showed off her toned abs perfectly.

The SKIMS founder, 41, kept her glam relatively simple, opting for mile-long lashes and dark brows while she wore her bleached tresses straight and parted down the middle.

Never one to shy away from a body-hugging outfit, Khloé showed off her incredible curves in a sultry leopard-print gown with a corset bodice, adding simple strappy black heels, oversized sunglasses, a small structured purse, and tons of bling — including large gold cross earrings and layered necklaces — for her gorgeous pre-wedding look.

The Good American co-founder, 37, wore her long locks swept back, save for a few tresses swept to one side of her face, and sported a mauve lip while dining with friends and family.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Kendall — who walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Devin Booker — looked like she stepped off the runway in a goth-inspired sheer tea-length skirt, adding a strapless corset-like top, peep-toe pumps, and a statement choker with a large red cross to complete her look.

Kylie also kept her look in the rocker-chic theme, flaunting her post-baby bod in a fitted black mini dress, adding black-and-white color-blocked knee-high boots and a small matching bowling bag purse. The makeup mogul kept her glam relatively natural and wore her long black hair in loose, romantic waves.

"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," a source told PEOPLE Friday of the family's pre-wedding festivities. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"

The couple is set to marry in the seaside town of Portofino at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

Located on the coast of northern Italy just southeast of the city of Genoa, Portofino is certainly a picture-perfect wedding location.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker, who got engaged in October 2021, legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday, an insider told PEOPLE. Their close friends and family were present for the intimate ceremony.