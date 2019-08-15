Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Went Filter-Free, from Sharing Stretch Marks to Acne Breakouts

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for posting selfies of their perfectly-applied makeup and showing off nearly everything when modeling their itty bitty bikinis on Instagram. But the famous family also likes to remind fans that they’re human too by sharing the ways they embrace their “imperfections.”

Just this week, Kourtney Kardashian shared a swimsuit photo wearing a one-piece that revealed her un-retouched stretch marks, which sent fans praising her in the comments. So in honor of Kourtney’s kandidness, we’re looking back at every time the stylish sisters got real on social media.

The Time Kourtney Didn’t Photoshop Her Stretch Marks

Earlier this week, the 40-year-old reality star posed in a black high-cut one-piece for Poosh’s Instagram account, which showed her stretch marks on her hips. Her decision not to retouch the pic earned her a ton of praise from commenters who couldn’t get enough of the Photoshop-free pic.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!! 💓👏🏼,” one commenter wrote on the au naturel post, which prompted Kardashian to respond to the user. “I love my little stripes,” she said.

Kim Getting Real About Her Psoriasis Flare-Ups

Kim Kardashian West was first diagnosed with psoriasis during a 2011 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and she has kept fans up-to-date on her skin journey ever since. She started by sharing photos of her flare-ups on her legs, then as her psoriasis spread to her face, she shared more and more candid pics.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram (2)

Most recently, she shared a selfie of herself treating her blemishes with a dark colored herbal ointment spread on her flare-ups, which included her under-eye region, cheek, forehead and chin.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Psoriasis is the s—ts! 😂,” the star said as she got real in the caption of her photo taken in February.

She not only shares her remedies and treatments in selfies, but shows her blemishes in real life. She appeared fresh-faced to her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s Master Class with over 1,600 people in attendance.

Image zoom Kaitlyn Frey

And also stepped out for lunch with sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick around that same time with her blemishes showing — and was called out by DailyMail.com for her imperfections.

The outlet wrote that she suffered from a “bad skin day” in a Tweet, and one day later, Kardashian West responded.

“It’s psoriasis all over my face,” she wrote on Twitter with a cry face emoji.

RELATED: Everything Kim Kardashian Has Ever Said About Her Battle with Psoriasis

Kylie Showing Off Her Leg Scar

Kylie has said in the past that she “loves” her scar on her left thigh — and proved it when she posed for the August 2018 cover of GQ with it fully exposed.

She posed in a high-cut one-piece straddling boyfriend Travis Scott with the scar front and center. She previously shared snaps on Instagram with the scar on display. In one caption in 2015 she even wrote, “I love my scar.”

During a 2011 Q&A, Jenner said that the scar came from an accident while playing as a kid.

“When I was about 5 my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall-enclosed gate,” she said. “After a while when my sister didn’t find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg.”

Kendall Opening Up About Her Acne Battle

Kendall Jenner teamed with Proactiv earlier this year after she faced immense backlash and criticism for her visible acne at the 2018 Golden Globes.

“I was feeling good about myself, and then when people say mean things I’m like, ‘I know I have a zit. I know I’m breaking out. You guys don’t have to keep pointing it out. I obviously see that, but let me live,’” she told Allure in response to the harsh criticism of her look on social media.

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty

“I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I’ve had to become stronger through it,” she revealed. “I mean, don’t get me wrong: I am not superhuman. I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful. You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it. I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time. I think that that’s what can really mess you up.”

Khloé Embracing Her Pregnancy Cellulite

While pregnant with her daughter True in 2018, Khloé Kardashian opened up on Twitter about her changing body. She explained that she had cellulite on her legs, calling it “cute! cute!”

I feel like I've always had cellulite but it's way more prominent at the moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ — KoKo (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

While she didn’t share any photos of her cellulite, she did get real about her imperfections before pregnancy. “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment,” she wrote.

I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! "Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable." — KoKo (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2018

Kris’s Candid Makeup-Free Selfie

In March, Kris Jenner surprised her Instagram followers by posting a rare makeup-free selfie while getting an early-morning haircut from celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan

There was no trace of her signature smokey eye makeup or any concealer or foundation, adding the hashtags “nomakeup and #nofilter” in her caption.