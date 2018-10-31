Sent from Heaven! Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Dress Up as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween

The KarJenners are angels!

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner teamed up for the family’s most epic sister Halloween costume to-date. In photos released by the Daily Mail, the sisters are seen channeling their inner Victoria’s Secret Angels wearing sexy white lingerie looks, massive angel wings (supplied by Victoria’s Secret themselves!) and crystal-encrusted high heels as they strutted in unison for the camera before heading to a Halloween party.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of her look writing, “Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol.”

Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol pic.twitter.com/fkDf46eqaD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2018

I’m going to post some videos on my ig stories from the other night with all of my sister angels — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2018

https://www.instagram.com/kendalljenner/

Kylie, 21, and Khloé, 34, gave us a glimpse at their killer post-baby bodies in their revealing looks. Kylie sported a simple push-up ivory bra with a sheer nude crystal covered bodysuit that plunged down far below her belly button along with her feather wings. The sexy, form-fitting bodysuit was pulled from the Victoria’s Secret archives, and was first worn by Angel Candice Swanepoel at the VS Fashion Show in 2015.

Adam Jeffery/CNBC/Getty

Khloé showed even more skin than Kylie, wearing head-to-toe Victoria’s Secret lingerie: a matching white lace unlined bra ($39.50) and white floral lace string panty ($10.50) teamed with dramatic ground-sweeping plumes.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim, 38, modeled an even skimpier ensemble, featuring a tiny white G-string thong, triangle bra and dramatic floor-length wings. Kourtney, 39, kept her stomach covered up in a semi-sheer lace garter belt worn with the same push-up lace VS bra as Khloé, cheeky lace Victoria’s Secret panties ($16.50) and spike-y wings without as many feather as the ones her sisters wore.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile Kendall, 22, who’s the only KarJenner sister that has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and will be returning to the VS runway this year in New York City, showed off her expert modeling skills in an ethereal lingerie look with Victoria’s Secret double-strap V-string panties, Victoria’s Secret Two-Cup push-up bra ($45.99) and the Victoria’s Secret Chantilly Lace Plunge Teddy ($39.50).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Before unveiling their coordinated Halloween costumes, Khloé teased that she had an exciting look to come after sharing multiple cute (but very covered up) mother-daughter looks with six-month-old daughter True.

“Happy Halloween!!!! It’s our first Halloween together!!!! She’s too cute to spook!! (Don’t judge me, I have more costumes to post lol) 🦄🐼,” Khloé wrote.

New mom Kylie also wore a coordinating butterfly costume and matching skeleton costume with eight-month-old daughter Stormi Webster in the days leading up to Halloween.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie also revealed her solo Halloween costume for 2018 on Instagram: a Barbie girl!

“Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic.. 💕,” the reality star captioned a photo of her custom Bryan Hearns look.

This year marks the first time all of the KarJenner sisters got together for a matching family costume moment. Last year, Kim channeled some of her all-time favorite music icons (including Cher, Madonna and Selena Quintanilla) with multiple Halloween looks, while Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson wore a Game of Thrones-inspired couples costume.

And while most years Kourtney does a family group costume with her kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign Disick, 3½, the mom of three revealed they requested individual Halloween costumes this time.

As she posted a throwback photo of one of their group Power Rangers costumes Kourtney wrote, “My kids don’t want to do a group costume with me this year. 😩.”