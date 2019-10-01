For the Kardashian-Jenner women, fashion is a family affair.

Kris Jenner is joined by her five famous daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 38, Khloé Kardshian, 35, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 22 on the cover of CR Fashion Book Issue 15, a new limited-edition issue dropping October 3. And PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the famous family’s rare joint shoot — their first for a high-fashion magazine in four years.

“I chose to have the Kardashian-Jenner women on the cover of this issue as they perfectly embody our theme of public vs. private,” CR Fashion Book founder and Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld, who has been a longtime friend and collaborator of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, shares in a statement. “They live their private lives publicly and have done so for over a decade. It’s also rare to see all of the girls together in the same editorial, so it was a pleasure to have them all involved.”

Image zoom Heji Shin

Shot by photographer Heji Shin and styled by CR Studio’s Ron Hartleben, the intimate cover photo shows the six women all wearing Mugler clothing and Yeezy shoes. Inside the issue, the family matriarch gives a first-person narrative about how her role as famed momager is centered around unconditional love, what bonds her family’s very public world and how she overcomes personal pain.

Image zoom Heji Shin

“When I love, I love really hard. And I’m all-in. I expect a lot and I set the bar really high… I will give everything I have – physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, I’m in,” Kris shares in the issue. “When you love unconditionally, that’s a huge thing. Because that means that you love through anything. Love is a very powerful emotion, and it just doesn’t come and go for me. It’s like the perfect storm.”

Kris shows that love each week on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, currently in its 17th season. Whether she’s at Kylie’s office helping the mogul with her billion-dollar makeup empire, traveling the globe to watch Kendall walk high-fashion runways or babysitting one of her 10 grandchildren, she always shows up for her family.

“I’ll pull it together and be really strong for someone else. That gives me strength — when somebody else needs me,” she shares. “When I’m needed, I’m at my best. When I’m not needed, I get restless. I get anxious. I want my kids to need me because it gives me purpose. I’m the captain of the ship. So it’s my responsibility to make sure everybody’s okay.”

Image zoom Heji Shin

From a young age, Kris says she’s had a maternal instinct, explaining she always knew she wanted a large family.

“Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family. I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can’t wait to have six kids – I specifically said the number six.”

Image zoom Heji Shin

She’s seen that same maternal instinct in her daughters, especially Kim, who the family turns to anytime there’s upheaval.

“Kim is an extremely emotional person who’s so full of love and affection for me and for her kids and her husband and her sisters and brother,” Kris explains. “But she’s strong and calm in the midst of a storm. She’s like the one we all run to asking, ‘What the heck just happened?’ I’ve learned a lot from her.”

Image zoom Heji Shin

Image zoom Heji Shin

And while she may be the First Lady of Reality TV, Kris says living such a public life comes with a price.

“Some people can’t handle what I have to give. I am very emotional – I can get hurt and I can cry. That pain is real, but it used to be a lot harder,” she shares in her essay. “I’ve lost people who I loved, and still love, very much,” she shares in her essay. “I’ve been disappointed in friendships over the years.”

Image zoom Heji Shin

But her focus always remains on protecting her family first.

“At the end of the day, the reason we are so tight-knit is that there’s nothing that can get through the coat of armor. There’s just nothing. I love my family so hard that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for them.”

500 limited-edition covers of CR Fashion Book Issue 15 drop October 3, 2019 at crfashionbook.com and select newsstands in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Milan and London.