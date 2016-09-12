The stylist behind the chic looks of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen and more gives us her fall styling secrets

Some of the most influential style stars (like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid and so many more) tap celebrity stylist Monica Rose to create looks for them on a regular basis. But if you’re not lucky enough to access her expertise in real life, you’re in for a treat: Rose took PeopleStyle on a tour of her new L.A. studio and showed us what her celeb clients are loving for fall, straight from the racks she pulls their looks from!

Here, she breaks down her must-have pieces and shares the secrets to her process.

Vintage T-shirts are a wardrobe staple.

“A t-shirt can go a long way,” says Rose, who loves Hanes re/done tees. “I cut them into crop tops,” she says. “They’re super cool and effortless… Sometimes less is more.”

Try shopping the men’s department.

Menswear is really hot right now (see Rose’s client Gigi Hadid rock it here), and sometimes Rose takes the trend very literally. “We use a lot of men’s clothes on my clients,” she reveals.

Definitely buy something velvet for fall.

“Crushed velvet is going to be everything for fall and winter,” she says. Rose has experimented with the fabric on bomber jackets and over-the-knee boots (see Chanel Iman, below).

If you find a shoe you love, buy it in multiple colors.

Rose’s L.A. studio is equipped with a “color coordinated” shoe wall. “One of my favorite shoes, which is my go-to shoe, and I’m sure you guys will recognize it, is Stuart Weitzman,” she says. “It’s the Nudist. It’s just so simple and elegant and I use it on all of my clients. I have it like in every color. I have a white, cream, nude… I think I have a red over there.”

Get your hands on some patent leather boots.

“This is going to be a really big trend again for fall,” she says. One of her favorites is the Krystal boot by Kenneth Cole. “You’ve seen Kendall Jenner wearing it a lot,” she says.

An inspiration board is key for coming up with new ideas.

Rose keeps an inspiration board with photos from her Tumblr, editorial shoots and yes, pics of her own clients, in her studio. “I constantly have to be inspired in order to do as much as I possibly can do,” she says. “We’re working on so many different jobs so I have to keep coming up with new ideas.”

No clutch is better than the wrong clutch.

The clutch is the last step in a Monica Rose look. “I’m such a perfectionist that if I don’t find the right clutch, I’d just rather them not wear a clutch on the red carpet. Clutches can either make or break an outfit so it’s really important to find the perfect clutch.

A hat is an easy way to make an outfit look polished.

“If you know my styling, you know that I’m obsessed with hats,” says Rose. “I personally wear hats when I’m having a bad hair day but sometimes when I’m styling my clients I think it just makes the outfit look more polished and accessorized and it pulls the look together.” Just make sure you’re picking a seasonally appropriate one, she suggests. “When you’re styling yourself, remember that felt hats are for fall and the straw hats are for spring,” she says.