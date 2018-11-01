Kim Is Pamela Anderson & Kourtney Is Ariana: See the Rest of the KarJenners' Halloween Costumes

The Kardashian-Jenner crew capped a week of creative costumes with another round of Halloween looks on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian West, 38, was a blonde bombshell as Pamela Anderson alongside pal Jonathan Cheban‘s Tommy Lee. She wowed in glittery tights, a white corset and a fur headpiece as Cheban kept it simple in a green shirt and striped cap. The makeup mogul added a fake tattoo and heavy eye shadow to complete the costume, which was identical to a 1998 ensemble Anderson wore.

On her Instagram story, Kim captured her frustration as party guest after party guest did not know who she and Cheban were supposed to be — until a smart few, including Kylie Jenner, guessed correctly. “Too Young to Know WTF,” she wrote.

Kylie, 21, opted for a group costume as a gaggle of Fantanas. She rocked a neon yellow mini dress and matching platinum hair alongside friends clad in purple, red, blue and orange as they held up Fantas in sleek white boots and bopped to the Fanta commercial’s ditty.

“Don’t u wanna Fanta?” the mother of one captioned the video.

Kylie Jenner's group costume Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I know I have a lot of costumes going on this year, but I’m not finished,” Kylie, who also dressed up as a cloud with a lightning bolt in an homage to 9-month-old daughter Stormi‘s name, said on her Instagram story. “One more, promise, just one more.”

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, channeled Ariana Grande in a soft pink dress and thigh-high boots that looked just like the outfit that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer wore on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

Captioning her picture “God is a woman” in a nod to Grande’s song, Kourtney wore extra-long blonde hair in a pony and gripped a microphone.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Momager Kris Jenner got in on the fun too, channeling Cleopatra in an over-the-top gold ensemble.

“Thank you so much to the FABULOUS @laureldewitt for the incredible dress, cape and crown all made from metal and chain,” the 62-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Truly so talented [I] appreciate you transforming me into my version of Cleopatra!!! You made it so glamorous!!!!”

Before Oct. 31 even arrived, the five KarJenner sisters banded together as Victoria’s Secret Angels — wings and all — in costumes supplied by the lingerie brand.

Kylie and Stormi showed up as skeletons to a Halloween dinner, and the young mom also did a solo costume as a Barbie doll. Kendall Jenner pretended to be a Fembot from the first Austin Powers series.

Kim’s son Saint went as his dad Kanye West, while Kourtney’s son Reign was Lil Pump. Kim’s daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope were Kanye and Lil Pump from their Saturday Night Live performance in September.

Khloé Kardashian spent her 6-month-old daughter True‘s first Halloween with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland. True rotated through flamingo, unicorn, panda and tiger costumes.