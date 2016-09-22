You don’t even have to keep up with every single KarJenner outfit to know — nothing is too low-cut, sheer or straight-up see-through for them to wear. In fact, they’ve made it a point (many, many times) to tell the world just how much they love showing their nipples. Between all five sisters (and of course momager Kris Jenner) there have been so many conversations around the subject, we just had to compile them all for you. Enjoy.

When Kim Announced She Just Doesn’t GAF

This week Kim Kardashian dedicated a very special post on her website and app to her appreciation of see-through shirts. “I have always loved sheer — I just don’t GAF, LOL,” she wrote, which she followed up with her favorite sheer bras to buy, if you too just DGAF.

https://www.instagram.com/p/-PJEosqfuR/?tagged=khloecomplex

When Kim Monitored Khloé’s Nipple Wetness Level

But don’t get it twisted, there are a few times when Kim does care deeply about nipples. Like when she played the role of self-appointed “creative director” during Khloé Kardashian’s Complex magazine cover shoot in 2015. She worked closely with the on-set stylist and glam squad, but most importantly, she was responsible for being on nipple watch. At one point during the shoot she actually asked, “Can we wet the nipples more? Can I do this?”

When Kendall Joined the Free Nipple Movement

Also this week, Kendall wrote on her blog that when she’s not wearing a delicate bralette, she’s going braless because her motto is, “BRALESS, BRALETTES OR BUST!”— or at least that’s what she called her post. (It was a busy week for nipples in the KarJenner family.) She wrote, “I’m all about freeing the nipple and I just think it’s cool to show off what’s under your shirt — whether that’s a cute bralette or just skin.” And to further hit home the point, she showed a compilation video of every single one of her bralette and braless moments.

When Kendall Proclaimed She’s ‘Cool’ with Her Breasts

In August, Kendall wrote another blog post explaining her braless preference saying, “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless. I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

But on top of the freeing feeling, she really likes that she gets to show off her nipple piercing. “It’s also a fun way to show off my different nipple rings! Jacquie Aiche made me a couple of pieces that are really sick — like a pair of angel wings.”

When Kendall’s Nipple Ring Sparked Controversy

Speaking of Kendall’s nipple ring, major speculation around her new hardware came after she wore a very unforgiving Calvin Klein dress in 2015. She came clean shortly after confirming the new accessory to Page Six. “It is true,” she said. “I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like ‘Let’s just do it.”

“[I was] so terrified, I’m laying on the bed like ‘Why am I doing this?’ Honestly, it hurt, but wasn’t as bad as everyone made it seem and maybe because everyone hyped it up and I thought it would be really, really bad. Then it wasn’t as bad as I expected.”

When We Found Out She Wasn’t the First Jenner to Get a Nipple Piercing

Kylie Jenner hinted that she got her nipple pierced on Snapchat after posting a photo that showed her nipples circled over a sweatshirt with a caption that read, “New jewelry in other secret areas.” She also wore a shirt that said “The Breast Coast” with x’s over her chest.

When Kendall Set the Record Straight

After all the news of both sister’s piercings broke, Kendall finally spilled every detail we ever wanted to know in a long blog post. “Having my nipple pierced isn’t really something I make a big deal of, but I think people are obsessed with the topic because it seems so unexpected of me,” she wrote on her website. “Before I even decided to go for it, I just liked showing my nipples through some of my outfits; there’s something understated, yet sexy about it. I wanted to get the piercing for SO long before Kylie. She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her, but I swear I had the idea first!”

When Kris Jenner Didn’t Comment on Kendall’s Nipple Ring… for a Year

It just so happened when the world discovered Kendall’s piercing, that was also the moment Kris Jenner did too. And she waited a year to break her silence on the topic. “I must tell you the truth: the only place I’ve ever seen it is in a picture somewhere on the Internet or in a magazine where it showed through,” Jenner said on an episode of KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “So I’ve never seen it in person.”

And she’s never confronted Kendall on the topic either. “And you know what? You have to pick your battles as a mom. I have to gripe at them about so much that they would never want to talk to me if I just was that person.” She added, “I thought, ‘This is not real.’ And then I just let it go. I thought, ‘I don’t even want to know.’ I’m in denial.”

(Kendall also wrote on her blog about her mom’s take on her accessory, writing “I think having it is cool, but the funny thing is that I don’t even think my mom and I have ever talked about it. My sisters were honestly shocked that I did it — Khloé couldn’t believe it!”)