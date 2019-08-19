Barefaced Beauties! The Kardashian-Jenner Crew's Best Makeup-Free Moments

See every photo of the Kardashian-Jenner family embracing their gorgeous makeup-free complexions
By Kaitlyn Frey and Lauren Lieberman
August 19, 2019 11:00 AM

1 of 17

Kim Kardashian West

BACKGRID

As the creator of her own cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, it’s no surprise that Kim’s rarely seen without her own makeup on. But the star showed off her natural beauty when she was spotted going completely barefaced while out to dinner with husband Kanye in Santa Monica. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul wished her fans a “happy hump day” as she snapped a pretty makeup-free selfie. 
 

3 of 17

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie snapped a selfie shortly after waking up, showing off her skin’s radiant glow. “Morning,” the star wrote to her fans

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Shortly after her older sister showed off her freckles, Kylie did the same in this stunning sunkissed shot. “Skin,” she simply captioned the photo.

Advertisement

5 of 17

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The supermodel skipped the foundation and gave fans a rare glimpse at her freckled face on her Instagram stories.

6 of 17

Kris Jenner

Fans went wild when the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch flaunted her barefaced skin on social media. “#nomakeup #nofilter,” she captioned the early morning haircut selfie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Kim Kardashian West

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Kim took a less-is-more approach to beauty during Paris Fashion Week in fall 2016, even wearing practically no makeup at all front row at the Balenciaga show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The eldest Kardashian sister kicked back in her leopard print bikini without worrying about putting any makeup on her face.

Advertisement

9 of 17

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s been candid with her fans about struggling with psoriasis and revealed what the flare ups look like on her face before she gets glammed. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Kourtney Kardashian

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney cozied up in a plush robe with 6-year-old daughter Penelope by her side as she gave her skin a breather on Oscar Sunday (before getting dolled up later that night for afterparties with her sisters!).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Even though Kylie’s the mastermind behind a billion dollar cosmetics business, she still loves to embrace her makeup-free skin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Kim Kardashian West

With no mascara, no foundation and no concealer on, Kim gave fans a close-up glimpse of her “psoriasis face.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall’s opened up about her longtime battle with acne, but the supemodel enentually built up the confidence to shoot without any makeup. “zero makeup,” she wrote on her Instagram Story as she shared a behind-the-scenes photo from set.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

Kylie Jenner

The new mom spends most of her snuggle sessions with 1-year-old daughter Stormi sans makeup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

When Kourtney isn’t working, she loves cuddling in bed with her kids, watching movies and giving her skin a breather from cosmetics. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie flaunted beautiful barefaced skin (and freckles!) as she snapped an adorable selfie with Stormi sitting in her lap. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.