Kylie Jenner may have been the only member of the family to attend the musician’s performance on Tuesday night, but she represented them well, wearing all of the trends that have become her and her sisters’ signatures. The teen lampshaded in a huge, oversized black shirt from Kanye’s friend Virgil Abloh’s line Off White, no pants, a lace ribbon tied around her neck, Puma Fenty creepers likely per her contract, a white Birkin bag, and her hair braided back into those controversial cornrows.

Image zoom Credit: AKM-GSI(3)

Last week, the rest of the family also showed their support for the rapper, with even Kim making a rare public appearance, secreting herself and daughter North into the backstage area. So it was up to Kourtney to deliver yet another classic KarJenner pairing, a giant vintage Metallica t-shirt that was ripped and laced-up corset-style across the back, still no pants, and some very bright blue Aquazzura thigh-high velvet boots. Kendall also decided to ditch the bottoms, opting for just a huge Yeezus sweatshirt, glittery yellow ankle socks, and Vans.

And with Kim playing it low-key, it was left up to Kris and Corey to provide the twinning couple moment that is usually the Selfish author and her husband’s purview, matching in camo print tops and black slacks. But all of these latest fashions are still a far cry from the type of OTT performance styles we’ve come to know and love from Kim & co. in the past.

Like this controversial, diamond-encrusted look she wore to Kanye’s show in Miami that had the masses in heated debate as to whether this was a major fashion faux-pas or a flawless incarnation of the second coming of Cher.

Or this glittery, high fashion Mommy and Me moment courtesy of Vetements in N.Y.C.

But of course, it will be hard for the family to ever outdo this Yeezy Season 3 moment where every member of the family sat in the crowd at MSG during Kanye’s runway show turned listening party wearing custom, coordinated Yeezy x Balmain. Perhaps for his next collection, Kanye will consider skipping the runway altogether and just clothe his A-list concert guest in his latest designs. After all, who needs supermodels when you have the KarJenners on speed dial?