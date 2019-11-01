Here's Every Costume the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore This Halloween

*Ahem*, we mean kostume 
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 01, 2019 11:58 AM

1 of 34

North, Chicago & Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Meet the Flintstones – another TV-famous family!

Kim was dressed as Betty Rubble, North as Wilma Flintstone and Chicago as Pebbles Flinstone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 34

Saint & North West

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Yabba dabba d-awww! Saint and North made the cutest Fred and Wilma! 

3 of 34

Psalm West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Baby Psalm made an appearance as Bam Bam! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 34

The Kardashian Wests

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Lest you think Kanye’s not a “group costume” guy, Kim said he made an appearance in a Dino costume – and scared daughter Chicago so much she had to be photoshopped in later.

Advertisement

5 of 34

North West & Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Despite what the caption may say, we think Kim’s daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope (along with a friend) all look positively angelic. 

6 of 34

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Kouture: The star’s 20-month-old daughter wore a custom-fitted Alejandro Collection gown (which took five days to create) to pay homage to the look that the star wore to the 2019 MET Gala. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 34

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Instagram; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Khloé’s 18-month-old daughter is one sweet swan!

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 34

True Thompson

Oompa, loompa, doopity doo! Wait ’til you see costume number two! 

Advertisement

9 of 34

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé took True to the candy store to pose in her epic Oompa Loompa costume.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 34

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

We just hope she got plenty of treats as a reward! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 34

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

What’s the buzz?!

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 34

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

The cutest little pumpkin in the patch! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 34

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

True is looking roar-geous. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 34

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

When you look this cute in costumes, why stop at five? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 34

Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will! Khloé dressed up as Disney villain Cruella De Vil for her family’s Halloween celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 34

Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Puppy love! True (in custom Ugg boots) made for the cutest dalmatian. (And for those counting at home, that’s costume no. 7.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 34

Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

This mother-daughter costume is paws-itivitely adorable. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 34

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Dress up exactly like Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? What, like it’s hard? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 34

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

She even recreated the iconic admissons video from the movie. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 34

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

You don’t love this costume? We object!

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 34

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner posed for Playboy just a month ago, so it’s no wonder she decided to dress up as a Playboy Bunny. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 34

Kylie Jenner

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram

She also teamed up with her pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou, to recreate the iconic Britney Spears and Madonna moment from the 2003 MTV VMAs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 34

Kylie Jenner

Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram

You know – that one.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 34

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Next up, Jenner channeled Ariel from The Little Mermaid, donning a seashell bra, sequined skirt (also compliments of Alejandro Collection), colored contacts and a red wig. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 34

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Instagram

We wanna be part of her world! You know, the one that gets to go to all of these Halloween parties! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 34

Kylie Jenner

Courtesy Kylie Jenner and Greg Swales

Jenner paid homage to Monroe’s iconic look from the 1953 film Gentleman Prefer Blondes – and we guess she’d agree with the sentiment “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 34

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Is Kris adding “mariachi” to her many titles and talents?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 34

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram

Low-key Cruella De Vil. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 34

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney went old-school for her second costume of the day, dressing as Vampira from The Vampira Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 34

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian sister channeled Dolly Parton for her sister Kendall’s Halloween bash. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 34

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner looked like a golden fairy princess in her Halloween costume. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 34

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie/Instagram

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 34

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick

Sofia Richie/Instagram

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! Her boyfriend, Scott Disick, joined her as Ken. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.