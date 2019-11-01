North, Chicago & Kim Kardashian West
Meet the Flintstones – another TV-famous family!
Kim was dressed as Betty Rubble, North as Wilma Flintstone and Chicago as Pebbles Flinstone.
Saint & North West
Yabba dabba d-awww! Saint and North made the cutest Fred and Wilma!
Psalm West
Baby Psalm made an appearance as Bam Bam!
The Kardashian Wests
Lest you think Kanye’s not a “group costume” guy, Kim said he made an appearance in a Dino costume – and scared daughter Chicago so much she had to be photoshopped in later.
North West & Penelope Disick
Despite what the caption may say, we think Kim’s daughter North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope (along with a friend) all look positively angelic.
Stormi Webster
Kylie Kouture: The star’s 20-month-old daughter wore a custom-fitted Alejandro Collection gown (which took five days to create) to pay homage to the look that the star wore to the 2019 MET Gala.
True Thompson
Khloé’s 18-month-old daughter is one sweet swan!
True Thompson
Oompa, loompa, doopity doo! Wait ’til you see costume number two!
True Thompson
Khloé took True to the candy store to pose in her epic Oompa Loompa costume.
True Thompson
We just hope she got plenty of treats as a reward!
True Thompson
What’s the buzz?!
True Thompson
The cutest little pumpkin in the patch!
True Thompson
True is looking roar-geous.
True Thompson
When you look this cute in costumes, why stop at five?
Khloé Kardashian
If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will! Khloé dressed up as Disney villain Cruella De Vil for her family’s Halloween celebrations.
Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson
Puppy love! True (in custom Ugg boots) made for the cutest dalmatian. (And for those counting at home, that’s costume no. 7.)
Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson
This mother-daughter costume is paws-itivitely adorable.
Kim Kardashian West
Dress up exactly like Elle Woods from Legally Blonde? What, like it’s hard?
Kim Kardashian West
She even recreated the iconic admissons video from the movie.
Kim Kardashian West
You don’t love this costume? We object!
Kylie Jenner
Jenner posed for Playboy just a month ago, so it’s no wonder she decided to dress up as a Playboy Bunny.
Kylie Jenner
She also teamed up with her pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou, to recreate the iconic Britney Spears and Madonna moment from the 2003 MTV VMAs.
Kylie Jenner
You know – that one.
Kylie Jenner
Next up, Jenner channeled Ariel from The Little Mermaid, donning a seashell bra, sequined skirt (also compliments of Alejandro Collection), colored contacts and a red wig.
Kylie Jenner
We wanna be part of her world! You know, the one that gets to go to all of these Halloween parties!
Kylie Jenner
Jenner paid homage to Monroe’s iconic look from the 1953 film Gentleman Prefer Blondes – and we guess she’d agree with the sentiment “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”
Kris Jenner
Is Kris adding “mariachi” to her many titles and talents?
Kourtney Kardashian
Low-key Cruella De Vil.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney went old-school for her second costume of the day, dressing as Vampira from The Vampira Show.
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian sister channeled Dolly Parton for her sister Kendall’s Halloween bash.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner looked like a golden fairy princess in her Halloween costume.
Sofia Richie
She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world!
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick
Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! Her boyfriend, Scott Disick, joined her as Ken.