The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' Most Epic Style Moments of 2019

This now-iconic bust-baring black Mugler dress may have left some fearful of a wardrobe malfunction, but not Kim. “It is funny, I could show so much skin on something like that Mugler dress and everyone was like, ‘How did you feel confident that you were not going to pop out?’” the star told PEOPLE earlier this year.

“That [dress] was so fit to me. I was actually so confident in [it],” she added.