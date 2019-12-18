The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' Most Epic Style Moments of 2019

Kim's Met Gala Dress
From taking specialized corset breathing lessons to dealing with painful indentations, for Kim Kardashian West pulling off her skin-tight Mugler Met Gala look required intense planning and preparation.
Kylie's First Playboy Cover
Following in older sister Kim’s famous footsteps, Kylie Jenner stripped down completely for her debut Playboy shoot, which her then-boyfriend Travis Scott modeled in as well, and acted as creative director.
Kourtney's Non-Photoshopped Pic
Fans praised the 40-year-old mom of three for showing off a few stretch marks on her hips in a non-edited swimsuit photo.
Khloé's Prom Night
The Good American designer wore a sophisticated cutout gown and white rose corsage to her first-ever high school prom which she attended with a diehard fan.
Kim's SKIMS Launch
The entrepreneur said she felt like “I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years” leading up to the launch of her solution-focused shapewear brand, SKIMS, in the fall.
Kylie's Wedding Guest Dress
While nearly all fans were in agreement that the foiled J’Aton Couture gown the star wore to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding was absolutely gorgeous, some argued that it wasn’t quite appropriate for the occasion. Regardless, the liquid gold dress made for one unforgettable look.
The Family's Fashion Cover
High fashion family! For the first time in four years, all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and momager Kris Jenner posed together for an epic magazine cover shoot with CR Fashion Book.
Kim's Barely-There Gown
This now-iconic bust-baring black Mugler dress may have left some fearful of a wardrobe malfunction, but not Kim. “It is funny, I could show so much skin on something like that Mugler dress and everyone was like, ‘How did you feel confident that you were not going to pop out?’” the star told PEOPLE earlier this year.
“That [dress] was so fit to me. I was actually so confident in [it],” she added.
Kourtney's Cheeky Confection
The Poosh founder left little to the imagination in this sheer crystal gown, which revealed the black lace bra and thong she wore underneath it.
Kylie and Stormi's Matching Moment
Like mother, like daughter! Kylie’s 21-month-old daughter Stormi wore an absolutely adorable miniature recreation of the beauty mogul’s Met Gala gown for Halloween.
Kim's Legally Blonde Halloween Costume
Kim even impressed the film’s star, Reese Witherspoon, with her spot-on Elle Woods recreation.
Khloé's Diana Ross-Inspired Outfit
To celebrate the Queen of Motown’s 75th birthday, Khloé channeled the star’s style in a champagne-colored shimmery dress and voluminous teased hair.
Kendall's Daring Oscars Dress
The supermodel wore one of her most risqué red carpet looks — a bikini line-baring gown — at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.