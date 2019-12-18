The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' Most Epic Style Moments of 2019

This past year delivered some unforgettable fashion moments courtesy of the KarJenner crew — these are the ones we still can't stop talking about
By Kaitlyn Frey
December 18, 2019 10:27 AM

1 of 13

Kim's Met Gala Dress

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

From taking specialized corset breathing lessons to dealing with painful indentations, for Kim Kardashian West pulling off her skin-tight Mugler Met Gala look required intense planning and preparation. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Kylie's First Playboy Cover

Sasha Samsanova/Playboy

Following in older sister Kim’s famous footsteps, Kylie Jenner stripped down completely for her debut Playboy shoot, which her then-boyfriend Travis Scott modeled in as well, and acted as creative director. 

3 of 13

Kourtney's Non-Photoshopped Pic

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Fans praised the 40-year-old mom of three for showing off a few stretch marks on her hips in a non-edited swimsuit photo. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Khloé's Prom Night

Narbeh/Instagram

The Good American designer wore a sophisticated cutout gown and white rose corsage to her first-ever high school prom which she attended with a diehard fan

Advertisement

5 of 13

Kim's SKIMS Launch

Vanessa Beecroft

The entrepreneur said she felt like “I’ve been designing shapewear for 15 years” leading up to the launch of her solution-focused shapewear brand, SKIMS, in the fall.

6 of 13

Kylie's Wedding Guest Dress

While nearly all fans were in agreement that the foiled J’Aton Couture gown the star wore to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding was absolutely gorgeous, some argued that it wasn’t quite appropriate for the occasion. Regardless, the liquid gold dress made for one unforgettable look. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

The Family's Fashion Cover

Heji Shin

High fashion family! For the first time in four years, all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and momager Kris Jenner posed together for an epic magazine cover shoot with CR Fashion Book.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Kim's Barely-There Gown

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

This now-iconic bust-baring black Mugler dress may have left some fearful of a wardrobe malfunction, but not Kim. “It is funny, I could show so much skin on something like that Mugler dress and everyone was like, ‘How did you feel confident that you were not going to pop out?’” the star told PEOPLE earlier this year.

“That [dress] was so fit to me. I was actually so confident in [it],” she added.

Advertisement

9 of 13

Kourtney's Cheeky Confection

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Poosh founder left little to the imagination in this sheer crystal gown, which revealed the black lace bra and thong she wore underneath it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Kylie and Stormi's Matching Moment

Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Karwai Tang/Getty

Like mother, like daughter! Kylie’s 21-month-old daughter Stormi wore an absolutely adorable miniature recreation of the beauty mogul’s Met Gala gown for Halloween. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Kim's Legally Blonde Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Tracy Bennett/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kim even impressed the film’s star, Reese Witherspoon, with her spot-on Elle Woods recreation

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Khloé's Diana Ross-Inspired Outfit

TinTins/BACKGRID

To celebrate the Queen of Motown’s 75th birthday, Khloé channeled the star’s style in a champagne-colored shimmery dress and voluminous teased hair. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

Kendall's Daring Oscars Dress

The supermodel wore one of her most risqué red carpet looks — a bikini line-baring gown — at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.