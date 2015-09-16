Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show 2015: Live Updates from the Third Row

Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 2 show is one of the hottest (and most last-minute) tickets at New York Fashion Week. The designer will debut his latest collection for Adidas at 12:00 p.m. at the Skylight Modern on West 27th Street. Last year, Kylie walked, he revealed new music and North West had the world’s cutest front row tantrum next to Anna Wintour (note to those wanting to try the same thing: it’s cute when a toddler does it; not so much a C-list celeb). Oh yeah, and Bey and Jay were there.

This year? There’s rumors of a special performance. Kanye will be livestreaming the show at select theaters across the world (see the extensive list here) and the whole family is in town. Plus, the invite involved camo T-shirt. The best part? One PeopleStyle editor will be there taking in all the action. Below, catch her live blog from the third row — and cross your fingers for a Taylor Swift moment, now that they’re on the same presidential ticket.

Brittany Talarico

The people — all the people — have started to arrive!

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Tyga arrives:

Look who’s front row: Courtney Love and REM frontman Michael Stipe!

Let’s talk about this front row: Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West (with baby North), Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, Lorde, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Michael Strahan, and Common! And yes, that’s Kendall Jenner in the second row!

Applause as the show kicks off!

Yes, Kylie is walking the show!

Hat hair, the chic way:

And there’s the man of the hour!

So cute! See Kourtney dance with North:

Not even Anna Wintour can resist adorable North! And that would be Seth Meyers next to Anna.

PS: Kim is live-streaming the whole thing! Watch here.

