Kanye West's Yeezy Brand Ordered to Pay $950,000 to Settle Slow Shipping Lawsuit

Yeezy is accused of making false statements regarding the shipping timeframe for orders, particularly when it came to expedited shipping for which customers paid extra

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City.

Kanye West's apparel company has been ordered to pay a steep fine related to a recent consumer protection lawsuit.

Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC must pay $950,000 to settle the civil lawsuit after allegedly engaging in "unlawful business practices and false advertising," the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the D.A.'s office, Yeezy is accused of making false statements regarding the shipping timeframe for orders, particularly when it came to expedited shipping for which customers paid extra.

California and federal law require items ordered online to be shipped within 30 days, or the company must provide a written explanation about the delay. Companies must also offer a refund or equivalent product if items are not shipped within 30 days.

Under the settlement, Yeezy is prohibited from "making untrue or misleading representations regarding a shipping timeframe."

The apparel and shoe company will also be required to provide refunds to customers for any orders that are not shipped "in a timely fashion," according to the district attorney's office.

"Online consumers are entitled to protection against unwarranted fees and unreasonably long waits for purchases to arrive on their doorsteps," District Attorney Gascón said. "We will enforce state and federal laws governing online shopping in Los Angeles County."

adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Front Row & Backstage Kim Kardashian in Yeezy

The $950,000 payment includes civil penalties to each of the four district attorney offices involves, as well as restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund. The remainder of the fee will reimburse the four district attorneys' offices for investigative fees.

A rep for West and Yeezy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

West currently has full ownership and creative control of the Yeezy brand by himself and previously signed a 10-year agreement to design and sell clothes under the Yeezy Gap label last year. The brand also partners with Adidas.