Kanye West's Girlfriend Chaney Jones Appears to Get a 'Ye' Tattoo on Her Wrist
It looks like Chaney Jones sealed her love for Kanye West with a new tattoo.
On Thursday, the model, 24, revealed what looked like a permanently inked "Ye", the rapper's moniker which he legally changed his name to last year, on her left wrist.
Sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories, Jones showed off her physique in a chrome two-piece and matching thigh-high boots and what appears to be her new tattoo.
Jones and West –– who have been linked since February when they were seen shopping together at Bal Harbour in Miami –– headed to Japan last week for a quick vacation.
Despite the country being largely closed to foreign visitors due to the pandemic, the pair were seen around Tokyo's hip shopping suburb Shibuya near the famous Harajuku street.
Jones isn't the only one who has gotten new ink lately.
Earlier this month, Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of West's ex Kim Kardashian, was photographed sporting a new tattoo.
The set of letters on his collarbone appears to read "KNSCP," which fans believe stands for Kardashian and the four children she shares with West: North, 8½, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.
The two officially made their red carpet debut together the next night while attending last month's White House Correspondents' Dinner together in Washington, D.C., though Davidson's ink was covered there by his shirt collar.
In March, Kardashian revealed in an Instagram Story the Saturday Night Live star had inked "my girl is a lawyer."
Kardashian passed the "baby bar" exam in 2021 after multiple attempts. She recently told Vogue Hong Kong that she dreams "of one day creating a successful law firm."
Meanwhile, West and Kardashian's divorce is still pending after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filed in February 2021.
In March, a judge ruled Kardashian legally single.