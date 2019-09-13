Kanye West Debuts New Yeezy Shoes That Resemble Crocs - and the Internet Has Thoughts

Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy shoe design hasn’t even dropped yet, but it’s already causing quite a stir on social media.

The rapper’s brand, Yeezy, just unveiled a new shoe silhouette called the “Yeezy Foam Runner” in a feature in The Face magazine, which resembles a clog and appears to be made from a white perforated foam material.

The shoe first gained buzz in June when West’s daughter North, 6, was seen wearing the foam runners. But now that the shoe has had its editorial debut, the internet had some serious opinions about the new “clog,” even going as far as calling it the copycat Croc shoe.

“This what’s left of the rollerblades when you take the boot out,” one person Tweeted.

Another Twitter user called them, “Yeezy Crocs,” while another differed, “Everyone sees an ugly shoe but all I see are luxury crocs and I’m here for it.”

One Instagram user commented, “So basically over priced Crocs.” The sneaker insider account, Yeezy Mafia, replied to the Instagram comment saying, “These will be very affordable.”

Yeezy hasn’t given a release date yet, but The Face reports that it’s set to be released in 2020. While West was absent from showing new designs at New York Fashion Week, the foam runner is a sure sign that the rapper has a few new things brewing for next season.