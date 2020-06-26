Kanye West's Yeezy Partners with Gap on New Affordable Clothing Line Launching in 2021

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Yeezy designer previously said one of his dreams was to be like "the Steve Jobs of the Gap"

Kanye West is officially bringing his YEEZY designs to the masses thanks to a new partnership with Gap.

The YEEZY designer's deal with Gap marks the first time the brand's designs — which typically retail for hundreds of dollars and go for even higher prices on resell sites — will be offered at an accessible price point.

West, 43, confirmed the news on his Twitter account by sharing an image of the Gap logo modified to feature the letters "YZY." He wrote in all caps, "YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER."

The partnership's a full-circle moment for the YEEZY designer, who actually worked in a Gap store as a teen when he grew up up in Chicago. The YEEZY Gap line, which is expected to hit Gap stores and online in early 2021, will include a range of pieces for men, women and children.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand in a press release.

According to Gap, under West's creative direction the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points. Currently, the design process is just beginning to get started. West's creative vision will also be carried through to the Gap stores and digital channels once the collection launches to deliver a complete Yeezy experience for customers.

Shortly after the announcement, the designer's wife Kim Kardashian West congratulated him on the partnership with a sweet message shared on Twitter.

"If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! #WestDayEver," she wrote.