Kim Kardashian Puts Kanye West in His Place After He Asks 'Who' Her Sexy Met Gala Look Is for

Before Kim Kardashian West debuted her iconic skin-tight custom Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala earlier this year, her husband Kanye West was skeptical about the reality star’s look.

During Sunday night’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode, the couple bickered on the eve of the annual New York City-based event in May after Kanye, 42, expressed disapproval of Kim’s corset and Thiery Muggler dress, which she said had taken eight months to create.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.’ I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” the rapper told Kim, 38.

However, Kanye’s criticisms did not go over well with his wife.

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” Kim responded. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye fired back. However, Kim did not back down.

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” Kim told him.

“Okay, alright. Okay, alright cool,” a visibly annoyed Kanye said before walking out of the room, as his wife said to her friends, including Jonathan Cheban, “That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Despite the couple’s argument, things seemingly blew over when Kim stepped out with Kanye for the fashion gala’s red carpet in her custom dress that she said was inspired by her daughter North.

“My dress is dripping wet and it’s like I’m coming out of the ocean because North always says she’s an alien and I’m a mermaid,” she explained.

As seen in Sunday’s episode, Kim had been anxious heading into the 2019 Met Gala, particularly due to the arrival of her fourth child, which was scheduled to occur in the same week.

“This time right now is so crazy hectic for me,” she said. “Studying law and the baby coming soon and I have the Met Ball this week. It’s all really overwhelming, I wish I had more time.“

While Kim knew she’d be leaving town just days before her surrogate was due to give birth, she had a plan in place just in case.

“My sisters are on, so the attorney has my sister’s number,” she told her surrogate at a doctor’s appointment. “Khloé [Kardashian] hopes that this happens when I’m gone because she wants the baby.”

And even though she only planned to be in New York City for the Met Gala for “36 hours,” her nerves were at an all-time high.

“I just have to get to the Met and back before the baby comes. [The surrogate] is due in like eight days, but I’m still going to stay committed to the Met,” she said. “It has taken eight months to get our Met look perfected, and I committed to this, so I can’t miss it. I just hope she doesn’t have the baby early.”

Back in Los Angeles, Kim accompanied her surrogate to another appointment, where they learned the baby was not in the proper position to be delivered.

“The baby is still breech, he keeps turning and then will be sideways,” said Kim. “It’s pretty dangerous to deliver breech, so they might need an [external cephalic version].”

“The baby is coming tomorrow,” she said. “Ready or not, here we come.”

Of course, fans who keep up with the Kardashians in real-time know that everything worked out fine. Kim and Kanye welcomed son Psalm via surrogate on May 10. The couple is also parents to daughters Chicago, 19 months, and North, 6, plus son Saint, 3.