Kanye West Terminates YEEZY and Gap's 2-Year Partnership After Public Gauntlet

In a letter to Gap, Kanye West's attorney accuses the company of failing to meet their end of the agreement to sell 40 percent of YEEZY Gap in stores and open five locations dedicated to the collab

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 15, 2022 03:59 PM
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kanye West has ended the deal between his fashion brand YEEZY and Gap after two years.

Attorneys for the 24-time Grammy Award winner, 45, notified Gap on Thursday that YEEZY LLC is terminating their partnership in a letter that accused the retail giant of breaking their agreement by not releasing apparel or opening planned retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

YEEZY and Gap's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the letter obtained by WSJ, West's attorney Nicholas Gravante Jr. claimed that Gap was required to sell 40 percent of the YEEZY Gap line in brick-and-mortar stores during the second half of 2021, in addition to opening five retail stores dedicated to the YEEZY Gap line by July 31, 2023. It claims the company has yet to open a dedicated location.

Although the partnership is terminated going forward, the letter allows Gap to continue selling existing YEEZY Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name. It also does not affect merchandise made through YEEZY's collaboration with Balenciaga, which is also sold through Gap.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> Debuts Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga $240 Hoodie 
GAP; GETTY

West previously issued Gap an ultimatum in a since-deleted video posted to Instagram last month, which accused the company of stealing his designs and cutting him out of the creative process.

"You have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking, or I have to do the thinking somewhere else," he said, according to WSJ, also announcing his plans to "open YEEZY stores worldwide," starting with Atlanta.

The Donda artist previously warned Gap they were next on his list, following a similar public feud with Adidas, which has also had a partnership with YEEZY for 10 years. Adidas did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a>
Kanye West. Ronald Martinez/Getty

"It's going to cost you billions to keep me. It's going to cost you billions to let me go," West told Adidas in another since-deleted Instagram post, according to WSJ.

West expressed his intentions to cut YEEZY's corporate ties and venture out on his own with the brand in an interview with Bloomberg. "It's time for me to go it alone," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Says People Can 'Call Me Whatever Names They Want' After Latest Instagram Rant

"It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever," West explained, adding: "Now it's time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience. ... If these companies, if they want to play with me — I've been playing nice up to this point."

