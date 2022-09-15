Kanye West Terminates YEEZY and Gap's 2-Year Partnership After Public Gauntlet

Kanye West has ended the deal between his fashion brand YEEZY and Gap after two years.

Attorneys for the 24-time Grammy Award winner, 45, notified Gap on Thursday that YEEZY LLC is terminating their partnership in a letter that accused the retail giant of breaking their agreement by not releasing apparel or opening planned retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

YEEZY and Gap's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the letter obtained by WSJ, West's attorney Nicholas Gravante Jr. claimed that Gap was required to sell 40 percent of the YEEZY Gap line in brick-and-mortar stores during the second half of 2021, in addition to opening five retail stores dedicated to the YEEZY Gap line by July 31, 2023. It claims the company has yet to open a dedicated location.

Although the partnership is terminated going forward, the letter allows Gap to continue selling existing YEEZY Gap products before ceasing to use the brand name. It also does not affect merchandise made through YEEZY's collaboration with Balenciaga, which is also sold through Gap.

West previously issued Gap an ultimatum in a since-deleted video posted to Instagram last month, which accused the company of stealing his designs and cutting him out of the creative process.

"You have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking, or I have to do the thinking somewhere else," he said, according to WSJ, also announcing his plans to "open YEEZY stores worldwide," starting with Atlanta.

The Donda artist previously warned Gap they were next on his list, following a similar public feud with Adidas, which has also had a partnership with YEEZY for 10 years. Adidas did not previously respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"It's going to cost you billions to keep me. It's going to cost you billions to let me go," West told Adidas in another since-deleted Instagram post, according to WSJ.

West expressed his intentions to cut YEEZY's corporate ties and venture out on his own with the brand in an interview with Bloomberg. "It's time for me to go it alone," he said.

"It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever," West explained, adding: "Now it's time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience. ... If these companies, if they want to play with me — I've been playing nice up to this point."