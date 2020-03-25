Kanye West Calls the Hoodie the 'Most Important Piece of Apparel from the Last Decade'

Kanye West is opening up about his fashion empire.

In the cover story for WSJ. Magazine‘s April issue that dropped Wednesday, the 42-year-old rapper makes several bold statements about Yeezy’s upcoming reboot and the label’s widespread influence — one being that, “Yeezy is the McDonald’s and the Apple of apparel.”

West — who admires the career of Steve Jobs and the trajectory of his former employer, Gap Inc. — further explained: “In order to make the Apple of apparel the next Gap, it has to be a new invention. To invent something that’s so good that you don’t even get credit for it because it’s the norm.”

The in-depth WSJ feature also details the rapper’s long journey to create the “perfect” hoodie, an item he holds in high regard. “The hoodie is arguably the most important piece of apparel of the last decade,” West said.

For the designer, the perfect sweatshirt is “slightly cropped at the waist” and “heavy as a winter coat,” the article explained. It would come in a color like flax or dusty stone, and it would be at a price the public could afford.

Earlier this month, West surprised the fashion industry by sending out last-minute invites to a Yeezy Season 8 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, over four years after hosting his last show for the label.

“Here is a little piece of our home in Cody, Wyoming,” read the invite received by fashion industry insiders, who also received the card with fake rattlesnake eggs and a bundle of sage. Each invite was signed “From the West family.”

A few weeks prior, the rapper told the WSJ: “Paris should accept nothing less than actual pure genius.”

He debuted the collection — set to the music of car horns and a performance by his six-year-old daughter North West — and planned to release the line within 90 days of the show. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the collection is still being manufactured and pieces will still drop as planned.

West even confirmed that the “perfect” hoodie he’s long designed will also be sold soon.

Although it won’t come to fruition — (West’s team is now aiming for “a price range known as contemporary, one notch cheaper than luxury goods,” according to the WSJ) — his original plan was to sell his Yeezy hoodies at affordable retailers like Costco.

“I like Costco as an idea,” West said. “I like Walmart, too.”