Kanye West Steps Out at Burberry Show in Bedazzled Flip Flops and Socks: 'Don't Talk to Me'

Kanye West attended the Burberry spring 2023 show on Sept. 26 amid feuds with Gap and Adidas

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 01:20 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Kanye West leaving the Burberry S/S 2022 Catwalk Show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Photo: Neil Mockford/GC

Kanye West is one step ahead of the fashion game.

While attending the Burberry spring 2023 show during London Fashion Week, the 24-time Grammy winner donned a pair of flip-flops with a blinged-out straps and black socks.

West, 45, teamed the look with matching leather trousers and a belted jacket, which he layered over a black hooded sweatshirt.

Ye wasn't alone in his flip-flop fashion, however — Burberry's ready-to-wear collection was filled with the summer shoe designed in various hues and silhouettes.

Yet, West's shoes stirred talk online, which he propelled by sharing a meme-like closeup of his shoes to his Instagram Story. "Don't talk to me," he captioned the photo.

The "Bound 2" rapper also sat front row and mingled backstage with the British label's chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid, who both walked the show on Monday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> wears bedazzled flips flops to London Fashion Week. https://www.instagram.com/kanyewest/?hl=en
Kanye West/Instagram

West's appearance at the much-anticipated show follows his ongoing fashion industry feuds, including one with GAP.

On Sept. 15, West notified the brand that YEEZY LLC is terminating their partnership in a letter that accused the retail behemoth of breaking their agreement by not releasing apparel or opening planned retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

YEEZY and Gap's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Kanye West. Brad Barket/Getty for Fast Company

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Donda artist has also clapped back against Adidas, calling out the sportswear brand on multiple occasions on social media.

The dispute began in May following the release of the Adilette 22 sandals, which bear resemblance to West's Yeezy slides — both are available in neutral tones, have a chunky slide sandal design and are sold at similar price range.

As per Highsnobiety, West labeled the pair as "a fake YEEZY made by adidas themselves," in a now-deleted Instagram caption shared on June 13.

Since then he's called out Adidas higher-ups, including Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted (as per Highsnobiety) and Adidas creative director Alasdhair Willis (as reported by Page Six).

On Monday, Sept. 26, he took to his Instagram Story to address the brand once more. "Adidas. You talk to me first about any decisions about Yeezy. I been nice 'till now. This is for my kids now and this is for every creative kid that ever was bullied," he wrote.

Adidas has yet to respond to West's claims.

Related Articles
Kanye West
Everything to Know About Kanye West's Feud with Adidas
Jared Leto and Kanye West attend VOGUE World: New York
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at New York Fashion Week's Vogue World Event
Kanye West and model Candice Swanepoel hang out during NYFW and are spotted arriving together at hotel early Wednesday morning after attending party for his new GAP sunglasses.
Candice Swanepoel Hangs Out with Kanye West at NYFW Party After Starring in His New Yeezy Campaign
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West Terminates YEEZY and Gap's 2-Year Partnership After Public Gauntlet
Kanye West
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for 'Any Stress I Have Caused' amid Co-Parenting Struggles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Kanye West Hugs His Kids in Photo Declaring 'These Future Leaders Will Never Back Down'
Ye and Jason Lee attend the jeen-yuhs experience and special screening celebrating Netflix's new documentary, "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy"; An Adidas store in Lower Manhattan
Kanye West Slams Adidas, Claims He Didn't Approve of Yeezy Day Among Other Changes: 'Lied to My Face'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Kanye West Says People Can 'Call Me Whatever Names They Want' After Latest Instagram Rant
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami After Festival-Goers Throw Bottles
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
anne hathaway
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
kanye west, kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Attend Virgil Abloh's Final Louis Vuitton Show with Daughter North
"American Woman" Premiere Party
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's Relationship Timeline
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022