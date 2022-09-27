Kanye West Steps Out at Burberry Show in Bedazzled Flip Flops and Socks: 'Don't Talk to Me'

Kanye West is one step ahead of the fashion game.

While attending the Burberry spring 2023 show during London Fashion Week, the 24-time Grammy winner donned a pair of flip-flops with a blinged-out straps and black socks.

West, 45, teamed the look with matching leather trousers and a belted jacket, which he layered over a black hooded sweatshirt.

Ye wasn't alone in his flip-flop fashion, however — Burberry's ready-to-wear collection was filled with the summer shoe designed in various hues and silhouettes.

Yet, West's shoes stirred talk online, which he propelled by sharing a meme-like closeup of his shoes to his Instagram Story. "Don't talk to me," he captioned the photo.

The "Bound 2" rapper also sat front row and mingled backstage with the British label's chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid, who both walked the show on Monday.

West's appearance at the much-anticipated show follows his ongoing fashion industry feuds, including one with GAP.

On Sept. 15, West notified the brand that YEEZY LLC is terminating their partnership in a letter that accused the retail behemoth of breaking their agreement by not releasing apparel or opening planned retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal.

YEEZY and Gap's attorneys did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kanye West. Brad Barket/Getty for Fast Company

The Donda artist has also clapped back against Adidas, calling out the sportswear brand on multiple occasions on social media.

The dispute began in May following the release of the Adilette 22 sandals, which bear resemblance to West's Yeezy slides — both are available in neutral tones, have a chunky slide sandal design and are sold at similar price range.

As per Highsnobiety, West labeled the pair as "a fake YEEZY made by adidas themselves," in a now-deleted Instagram caption shared on June 13.

Since then he's called out Adidas higher-ups, including Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted (as per Highsnobiety) and Adidas creative director Alasdhair Willis (as reported by Page Six).

On Monday, Sept. 26, he took to his Instagram Story to address the brand once more. "Adidas. You talk to me first about any decisions about Yeezy. I been nice 'till now. This is for my kids now and this is for every creative kid that ever was bullied," he wrote.

Adidas has yet to respond to West's claims.