Kanye West Shares a Rare Look Inside His Epic Shoe Closet

When you’re the man behind some of the most coveted sneakers in the game (those would be Yeezys, of course), you’re bound to have an insane shoe closet. And unsurprisingly, Kanye West has just that.

The rapper posted a stark photo of his closet — or at least part of it — to Twitter on Monday, simply captioned “shoes.” In the photo, West shows 67 pairs from his collection, a mix of sneakers, slides and boots, organized to perfection. As to be expected, many of the pairs are from his own Yeezy collection.

On the bottom row, you can even spot the pair of (too-small) slides he wore with his suit at 2 Chainz’s wedding this past weekend in Miami. West also posted a video to Twitter of himself wearing the shoes in the ocean, captioned “Yeezy slides on vacay.”

Yeezy slides on vacay pic.twitter.com/R819Sn9r3Z — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 13, 2018

The rapper-slash-designer also revealed that Yeezy will be doing “our largest ever drop of the 350 V2 Triple White” sneaker on September 21. “Since I’ve been making sneakers I’ve always wanted as many people as possible to have them,” he said, referring to the shoes’ hard-to-get reputation.

This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner-West family has shared a look inside their closet. Just last week, Kylie Jenner posted a video tour of her unbelievable purse room, in which at least 23(!) Hermès Birkin bags can be spotted, including a mini version the star is saving for her baby daughter Stormi, 6 months.

“Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this last year it was really special,” the 20-year-old mogul says in the video. “This one I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says, ‘Mommy I want to carry a purse.'”