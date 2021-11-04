Kanye West Shaves Off His Eyebrows After Debuting Buzzed Haircut

Kanye West's buzzed brows were first spotted at his Sunday Service on Halloween

Less is more for Kanye West.

The 44-year-old rapper appears to have shaved off his eyebrows, debuting the new look weeks after sporting a partially shaved haircut.

West led his Sunday Service on Halloween sans arches, and was photographed again without brows when leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Tuesday night.

The "Praise God"rapper has had fun with fashion this year, memorably stepping out in costume-like prosthetic face masks this fall to a stocking-like guise a Donda listening party over the summer.

On Oct. 18, West posted a photo on Instagram of the back of his head, unveiling a change that included sections of his hair shaved off, leaving a patchy appearance. He captioned the post simply: "¥"

In another transformation the Yeezy designer also got the greenlight to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye, according to Los Angeles Superior Court documents obtained by PEOPLE last month.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," the document reads. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from KANYE OMARI WEST to YE."