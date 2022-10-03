Kanye West's Model Mood Board for Yeezy's Paris Show Includes Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie

Kanye West is dreaming big.

The rapper and fashion mogul took to Instagram on Monday to reveal what seems to be his dream casting for Yeezy's show taking place in Paris Fashion Week. His moodboard includes everyone from Angelina Jolie to Kim Kardashian.

West, who is primarily going by Ye now, shared a grid of inspiration photos on Instagram with the simple caption of SZN9. The photos all have the same vintage quality to them — which makes sense with what he told Vogue Business about his upcoming collection.

"It's leaning into the shape of how I see this future world… this alternate world. But in high school. It's focused on curriculum because both my parents are educators," he shared. Each of the photos on West's grid could easily be high school yearbook photos — and each photo is very clearly of the women while they were high school age. Along with Kardashian and Jolie, West's inspo includes Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, Beyoncé, Irina Shayk, Lauryn Hill and Emily Ratajkowski.

West's showing at Paris Fashion Week is not his first time doing a runway in Paris, but it's his first since rebranding as YZY and his first major show since the fallout with Adidas and Gap. He primarily showed his collections in New York before this year, but he told Vogue Business that Paris is the epicenter of fashion, so that's where he and his designs need to be.

"Paris is the high cathedral of fashion," West, 45, said. "If I'm doing music, rap music, I'm going to put my hoodie on, and get an Uber, and go over to Future's house. Day after day. And if we're working on clothes? Paris."

The rapper has made appearances across the City of Light during this year's presentations, even opening the Balenciaga show on Sunday for close friend and creative director Demna. The show, which appeared to take place in a swamp, saw West stomp down the nuddy runway in an all-black look that included a Security coat. His look also included a grill that he wore in his mouth with the Balenciaga name emblazoned across his teeth.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

He shared a video montage of his runway walk to TikTok, as well as a photo on his Instagram that he simply labeled, "WAR."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

West also sat front row at Givenchy, wearing his go-to all-black uniform of a hoodie and pants. He also wore a black ball cap with 2022 on it and his Balenciaga grills.

At the end of last month, West made an appearance at the abbreviated London Fashion Week for the Burberry show, where he made a splash wearing socks and flip-flops.

Wes teamed the look with matching leather trousers and a belted jacket, which he layered over a black hooded sweatshirt.

Ye wasn't alone in his flip-flop fashion, however — Burberry's ready-to-wear collection was filled with the summer shoe designed in various hues and silhouettes.

Yet, West's shoes stirred talk online, which he propelled by sharing a meme-like closeup of his shoes to his Instagram Story. "Don't talk to me," he captioned the photo.

The "Bound 2" rapper also sat front row and mingled backstage with the British label's chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, and supermodels Campbell and Hadid — two of his fashion muses — who both walked in the show.