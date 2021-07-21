Kanye West is set to release his forthcoming album DONDA on Friday

Kanye West Returns to Instagram Wearing Gold Necklaces with His Kids' Names Ahead of Album Drop

Kanye West is repping his four children.

The rapper, 44, is set to debut his new album DONDA on Friday, and in the run-up to the release, he returned to Instagram Tuesday by sharing a gallery of mysterious images showing necklaces that feature his four kids' names on gold chains.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

West shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2, with Kim Kardashian West, who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

Kardashian West, 40, shared a photo of Saint on Instagram Tuesday in which he smiled while wearing a similar gold necklace with his name on it. She wrote, "Just how??? 😍😭," in the caption.

West also posted the new Beats ad that stars sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson and includes a snippet of his new song "No Child Left Behind." The tagline reads "Love Your Truth" before an announcement about a DONDA listening event on Apple Music's livestream one day before the album's release.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

DONDA, which is named after West's late mother and the project he reportedly previewed to close friends in Las Vegas last weekend, will be his 10th studio album and originally had a release date of July 24, 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: North West Turns 8! Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Celebrate Her Birthday: 'Ray of Sunshine'

A source recently told PEOPLE, "Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though."