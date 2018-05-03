Kanye West Returns to Work with a Photoshoot of Latest Yeezy Collection

Following his controversial remarks on Twitter and in new interviews this past week, Kanye West is going back to work.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the 40-year-old rapper posted multiple behind-the-scenes videos of a photo shoot for his Yeezy fashion line. (It’s unclear if the shoot is part of West’s unreleased season 7 collection or a whole new line.)

In one post, West’s Yeezy go-to model, Amina Blue, is seen trying on a pair of blue pants from the line. In two follow-up tweets, the musician shows off the studio filled with racks of clothing and walls covered with photographs of apparel.

And in two separate videos, West is seen collaborating with his design team as they figure out which pieces to pair together. West — who started the brand in 2015 with a successful shoe collaboration with Adidas — also shared two videos from the actual photoshoot, one featuring Blue modeling an off-the-shoulder top paired with a baseball cap.

On Tuesday, West, revealed to TMZ that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependant on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

The “Ye vs. the People” singer also told the website that shortly after his cosmetic surgery he suffered a mental breakdown and was taking medication in the wake of his subsequent hospitalization.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough,” the musician, told iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God in an interview that was also released on Tuesday.

The star went on to explain to the radio host that there were other factors aside from his addiction issues factor that led to his hospitalization, saying it was caused by “fear, stress, being controlled and manipulation.”

West also reflected on the emotions that led to feeling like “a pawn in a chess piece of life.” “[I was] stressing things that create validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. The concept of competition, and being in competition with so many elements at one time,” he shared.

Of being hospitalized, West told Charlamagne: “I’m happy it happened. I’m happy to have gone to the other side and back. I can’t express to you how traumatizing that moment is [when your friends and family leave the hospital] and then you wake up drugged the f— out.”

At the time of his hospitalization, multiple sources told PEOPLE that West underwent treatment for sleep deprivation. In addition, remaining dates of his Life of Pablo tour were canceled in November 2016.