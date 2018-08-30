On Sight! Kanye West Rocks $370 Sunglasses from Prada's Women's Collection

Simon Mei/Instagram

Dressing like Kanye West comes with its challenges. Unless you’re a member of the KarJenner network or one of the very lucky souls to get your hands on his always-sold-out Yeezy sneakers, the rapper’s designs are difficult to come by. And without the perfect mix of distressed denim and camouflage, his everyday outfits aren’t particularly easy to imitate. But West’s latest style investment is a pair of Prada sunglasses — and they’re just a few clicks away.

Muccia is my god mom pic.twitter.com/XooCYnZJVg — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 27, 2018

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Eerily Accurate Kim Kardashian Clone (Including Paris Hilton!) for Yeezy Season 6

During a shopping spree at Prada on Monday, West snapped a shot of a pair of metal frame, reflective sunglasses, praising the brand’s designer, Miuccia Prada. “Muccia is my god mom,” he captioned the photo of the eyewear on Twitter.

The shades in question? The brand’s Cinéma Eyewear geometric sunglasses with mirrored rose-gold lenses and frame, which are available for $370 at Orchard Mile.

And it wasn’t long before he put his new purchase to use. As Highsnobiety points out, West wore the sunglasses soon after securing them. A fan snapped a selfie of himself and the rapper, who was also sporting a rare ear-to-ear grin with his new iridescent pink shades.