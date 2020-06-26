Kanye West and Nick Knight Release Doc on Yeezy Website Redesign That Took 10,000 Hours

The site has no words and is described as "an intimate experience which features real people the user can try clothes on and learn more about"

The design of Kanye West's new Yeezy Supply website is being revealed in a new mini-documentary from the rapper and his collaborator Nick Knight.

West, 43, and Knight, 61, sought to create a "beautifully simple" shopping experience for customers, the photographer explains in the eight-minute documentary. Shoppers will be able to test clothes on 3-D models with a wide variety of body types.

The SHOWstudio director says in the video that when he and West began working on the project several years ago, the "Famous" singer wanted a lo-fi, "aggressive" tone to the experience. However, as the duo continued working on it, the vision evolved into a more artful design.

The site has no words and is described as "an intimate experience which features real people the user can try clothes on and learn more about" in a press release.

Kanye West, Nick Knight

Knight explains in the video that shoppers can either purchase clothes by simply placing items in their cart and checking out, or by trying on different outfits on models, who are real-life people with a backstory attached, first.

The website design's reveal comes the same day that West announced Yeezy will be partnering with Gap for a more affordable clothing line.

The line is expected to hit Gap stores and online in early 2021, and acts as a full-circle moment for West, who worked in a Gap store as a teenager in Chicago.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand, in a press release.

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, offered some words of support for her husband after the news broke.