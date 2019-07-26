Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Told Her Wear a Neon Green Wig to Match Her Lamborghini

Ever since Kim Kardashian West began dating her now-husband Kanye West, she’s relied on his style expertise to completely craft her image. From purging pieces from her closet to recommending she only wear small sunglasses, Kanye’s never held back his true feelings when it comes to Kim’s look. So, it’s no surprise that Kanye was the mastermind behind one of Kim’s most memorable fashion moments.

Nearly one year after Kim, 38, made an iconic style statement in Miami when she sported a skin-tight latex mini dress and a waist-length neon green wig that perfectly matched her neon Lamborghini, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that her husband was the one who inspired her to do it.

“I remember we had regular hair and then we FaceTimed Kanye,” Kim told her hairstylist Chris Appleton for his Gay Times cover story. “He was like, ‘You’re in Miami, do neon hair. I’m getting you a neon car, it’ll be downstairs – just trust me on this one. You need neon!’

Image zoom Garguibo/SplashNews.com

Kim said change was very last-minute, but ultimately she was so happy to go with Kanye’s suggestion.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Way Kanye West Has Transformed Kim Kardashian’s Style Over the Years (and One Way He Hasn’t)

“We were like, ‘What? We are running out the door!’ We had full black hair and we changed that last minute. That was so fun, but crazy!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said.

Image zoom Garguibo/SplashNews.com

Appleton, who styled the look for Kim, agreed, calling it one of his favorite styles on her.

“I’ve been thinking about this and I would probably say the blonde was one of my favorites as we had so many great moments. But the neon green is right behind it!” Appleton told Gay Times.

Kim frequently credits Kanye as the biggest influence when it comes to her her fashion and beauty looks.

“I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband,” the star previously told PEOPLE. “He makes my life so easy.”

As for putting ensembles together, more often than not, Kim gravitates towards the pieces her husband designs himself.

“I literally just wear all of the Yeezy samples,” she said. “They have a team of stylists and they put it all together,” she says. “I’m totally inspired by Kanye and the Yeezy team — and listen to the advice of everyone over there who is making all the clothes.”

Kanye’s close relationships with designers also gave Kim a better appreciate for high fashion. “My style has definitely evolved,” she told PEOPLE. “When I met Kanye and he really started to bring me to Paris he introduced me to a bunch of people. I think one of the first people I met were [designers] Riccardo Tisci and Alber Elbaz.”

The red carpet vet often gets Kanye’s opinion about looks she’s considering for a big event. “I’ll send him a picture and be like, ‘Do you like this dress?’ and he’ll say, ‘I love it but why don’t you try something like this instead?’” she shared. “And he’ll send me references of people wearing a totally different style.”