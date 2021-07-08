Kanye West Has Been Helping Kim Kardashian With Her KKW Beauty Rebrand: Report

The beauty mogul announced her plans to shut down KKW Beauty in August and introduce a "completely new brand" soon

A source told WWD that Kardashian's rebrand "has nothing to do" with her divorce or dropping the "W" from its name — although a new brand name is coming.

"The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name, the packaging, the formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website [which] has always been Kim's vision from the beginning," the insider said.

While Kardashian, 40, hasn't indicated what the new name for her cosmetics company could be, the star's recent filing in the United States Trademark and Patent Office could be a hint.

In March 2021, Kardashian's LLC filed multiple trademarks for the name "Skkn by Kim" to cover a wide range of products including skin and makeup products, fragrance, hair care, clothing, home goods, jewelry, accessories and supplements.

A representative for KKW Beauty had no additional details to share with PEOPLE regarding the rebrand at this time.

Earlier this week, Kardashian announced the end of the original KKW Beauty era on social media.

"To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body, and many incredible collections over the past four years," Kardashian began in a statement shared to her social media accounts.

"On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," she continued.

"I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," Kardashian said. "In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."

Kardashian added to her fans, "Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won't be gone for too long."

In June 2020, beauty conglomerate Coty announced it had reached a deal with Kardashian to acquire a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the business at $1 billion. "Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kardashian said in a press release at the time.