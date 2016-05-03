Kanye West also revealed on Twitter that Kim Kardashian West got a little scissor happy with her Balmain dress

Kanye West Goes on Delighted Twitter Rant About Met Gala 'Best Dressed' Honor: 'It's the Grammys of Style!'

A happy Kanye West Twitter rant? We never thought we’d see the day.

Taking to his favorite social media app, Kanye wrote, “I’m really excited to get our first best dressed at the met … This Gala is like the Grammys of style!”

Like many other of the lavish evening’s guests, Kim and Kanye approached the Manus x Machina theme with sequins and sparkle. The couple both wore pieces designed by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, with Kim going “blingy sexy robot” in her form-fitting gown. Kanye was decidedly dressed down in ripped Fear of God denim (which go for $895) and an intricately embellished jacket — paired with an icy pair of blue contact lenses.

In the past, Kanye has made Vogue‘s best dressed list for the annual ball solo — even once included in a photograph with Kim strategically cropped out.

“Thank you Anna for the invite thank you to the whole Vogue team,” West continued on Twitter, before revealing that Kim’s look was the product of some scissor action. “Thank you Olivier for making 4 dresses for Kim to choose from which we chopped 2 in half and thank you for turning my personal jean jacket into a couture piece. Also to Kim’s hair and makeup Lorraine jewelry and the whole style squad at Balmain and the Yeezy team.”

Kim isn’t afraid to hack away at her designer duds, once crafting a co-ordinating crop and skirt from a Dior pink dress. We can’t quite pinpoint what parts of the reality star’s look were dissected, but can imagine the sartorial snipping was meant to show off Kim’s post-baby figure.

Nevertheless, Kanye said the pair had “fun with the ‘future’ theme.”

“It was a fun night all together,” he tweeted.

Among the night’s other perfect pairings? Gigi Hadid in custom Tommy Hilfiger with Zayn Malik in Versace, and Hannah Davis in Zuhair Murad Couture with Derek Jeter.

