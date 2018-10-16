Kanye West Surprises Ugandan Orphans With $220 Yeezy Sneakers

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni/Twitter

Kanye West is on a mission to give back during his trip to Uganda.

After a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni with wife Kim Kardashian Weston Monday, the rapper visited hundreds of children at the UWESO Children’s Village in the town of Masulita, The Blast reports.

While there, he gifted the kids his newest Yeezy sneaker — the Cream YEEZY Boost 350 V2. The shoe retailed for $220 when it launched last month.

Kanye West giving out pairs of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 to orphans in children's homes in Uganda. He's visiting charities and donating clothes, shoes and money to them in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/HNPuoEtHac — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) October 16, 2018

The UWESO, otherwise known as the Uganda Women’s Effort to Save Orphans, is home in Masulita that provides residential housing for neglected children in the country. The village also serves as a rehabilitation center for children living on the streets. Uganda’s gross national income is reported at $1820, according to the World Bank’s database.

Clips of West, 41, and Kardashian West, 37, surfaced on social media that showed the stars digging through multiple bags filled with sneakers and handing them out to the overjoyed children.

Uganda the pearl of Africa Kenye west and Kim ,in Musulita children's village giving out some gifts to the school children pic.twitter.com/67IQ3QisIU — Byamukama Bonifence (@BBonifence) October 16, 2018

The kids were so excited to receive their new kicks, many were screaming with happiness and started dancing the second they put them on their feet.

As the Ugandan children were dancing and interacting with the Wests, Kanye’s new song “We Got Love” blasted in the background from a speaker.

West also gave President Museveni a pair of white Yeezy sneakers, signed by both him and Kardashian West, according to the BBC.

Museveni then gave the couple a gift of his own: Ugandan names.

West received the name “Kanyesigye,” meaning “I trust,” while Kim got “Kemigisha,” which means “the one with blessings from God,” the BBC reported. He also gave the pair a book about the country, entitled, Uganda, Gifted by Nature, according to CNN.

Neither West nor his wife have yet to comment publicly on the meeting, but Museveni had nothing but kind words for the famous couples.

“I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and @KimKardashian to Uganda. I held fruitful discussions with the duo on how to promote Uganda’s tourism and the arts,” he wrote on his official Twitter page, alongside photos of the couple from their visit.

He added, “I thank Kanye for the gift of white sneakers. Enjoy your time in Uganda. It is the true Pearl of Africa.”

However, Museveni did apparently inquire about Kardashian West’s profession — and seemingly revealed that he wasn’t aware of her long-running reality TV series.

“They met with the President of Uganda and the president asked Kim why she had to leave early, she replied that she had to go back to work,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source added, “The president then asked what was her job and Kim, very politely, said that she had a TV show with sisters and family and they were all waiting for her return.”